3 ways to give your bathroom a much-needed update

words Al Woods

We all need one of those ‘treat yourself’ moments from time to time. Whether it’s a new pair of shoes, a fresh haircut, or a quality massage, it’s always nice to feel reinvigorated and ready to take on the challenges of the world. But, did you ever think that the rooms in your house could feel the same thing? While not sentient as such (we hope not), rooms still benefit from maintenance and new additions as much as we do, and this is no truer than with the bathroom.

Usually a place we dash in and out of at the speed of light when preparing for the day, the bathroom trend of late has been to slow things down and take it easy – a spa-like experience if you will. You should enjoy your bathroom time and let it become a place where you can relax and feel like you’re in an oasis. So, how are you supposed to update your bathroom for a cool, modern feel? Here’s how.

Bathtubs

Freestanding tubs have been trending for a while now, but what’s really making front-page news in the bathroom world are Japanese soaking tubs, called ‘ofuro’ tubs. Much smaller and deeper than most typical bathtubs, ofuro tubs provide a spa feeling due to the bench seat that you’ll sit on – a bit like a Jacuzzi without the bubbles. Convenient for smaller bathrooms, these Japanese options make bathtubs fun all over again, don’t take as long to fill up and are much more comfortable (especially for people who usually don’t like taking baths).

Showers

You might think that the shower is already a well-designed and useful space for getting clean and relaxing, but we think there’s always room for improvement. First off, to better regulate the water flow and to stop spending half the shower trying to get the perfect temperature with your separate hot and cold taps, just look to shower mixer taps. Convenient, simple to install, and in different designs, the shower mixer is fast becoming the pièce de résistance of any bathroom revamp.

In other shower news, large-format tiles make the shower floor look neater and more seamless, as well as easier to clean with fewer grout lines. Shower floors are also starting to have a slope that leads to a longer, narrow drain, rather than the small drain in the centre of the floor. This looks far more elegant and reduces the likelihood of any clogging issues (difficult when a household has family members with long hair).

Wallpaper

Some bathroom design experts are claiming that the use of paint or natural materials on walls is over, and the age of wallpaper is beginning again. Once considered a bit old hat, wallpaper is seeing a resurgence with bold, exciting designs that allow for more creative freedom. While some ornamental cement tiles can jazz up the bathroom floor, wallpaper patterns can really make a bathroom design wholly unique and give you a pleasant surprise every time you enter the space.

Plus, the big advantage with wallpaper – especially the peel-and-stick variety – is that you can try out different patterns or even update easily after a year without any professional help and messy DIY products.