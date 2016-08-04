Everything That You Need to Know about E-Liquids If You’re a New Vaper

words Al Woods

E-liquid, or commonly known as Vape Juice, is the key ingredient of vaping experience. E-liquid is heated and turned into vapour via a battery attached to a vaping device. The smoker then inhales it. To enhance the individual experience and serve different tastes of smokers, a wide range of E-liquids/vape juices have been introduced in the market.

Mainly, there are two essential ingredients of E-liquids: Vegetable Glycerin and Propylene Glycol. VG is used as a thickener, whereas PG contains flavouring & nicotine. You can also find both the ingredients in food items and medicines.

Understandably, vape liquid is a mix of both ingredients. Normally, it is prepared with 50% VG and 50% PG. However, if you desire a pure and safe mix, you should go for a blend with 60%VG/40% PG or 70% VG/30% PG. It is best to maintain your good health by ensuring that what goes in your vape liquid.

How can you know which E-liquids are safe to inhale, and which ingredients are the purest?

Don’t Buy E-liquids that are banned

If you are confused about which E-liquids are safe to buy and which are not, then you can check on the strict guidelines imposed by the Government. You will automatically get to understand the E-liquids and list of ingredients that can be harmful to human health. You just have to stay away from those.

For instance, MHRA (Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) has imposed strict restrictions on buying and selling certain E-liquids in the UK. The department has conducted thorough testing and awarded certifications to make sure the quality of E-liquids. Therefore, you are advised to vape substances purchase from listed brands only.

Consider Platinum E-Liquids

The V2 Platinum E-Liquids are carefully lab tested to ensure consistency, purity, safety, and flavour, so you don’t have to worry about anything even if you are a beginner. You will know precisely what you are inhaling inside. Platinum E-liquids are the top-quality vape juices to offer you a good throat hit and are safe & clean. It also helps that these juices conveniently work in any device, are affordable, and fully compliant with MHRA regulations. They have an optimized balance of VG/PG, which delivers rich taste and great warmth. Platinum E-liquids have earned a reputation in the market due to its high-quality ingredients used to make the best vape juices.

It doesn’t matter if you are an experienced or a new vaper, you can expect excellent vapour production. You can select from a range of tobacco flavoured E-liquids, like minty, menthol, fruity, coffee, bold leaf, cola, etc. to please your taste. You can also benefit from the zero-nicotine options that are available.

Buy a Lower Nicotine Strength

Nicotine strength is a matter of personal preference. If you are an occasional smoker, then it is ideal for you to choose E-liquids with lower nicotine options. When buying for vape juices, you must check the nicotine level displayed on the packaging.

3mg/ml is the super low end of nicotine. It is a shallow substance and is best for beginners and occasional smokers. 6mg/ml is considered a low nicotine substance that is used by current smokers. 12mg/ml is low to medium or moderate levels of nicotine. 18-24mg/ml is medium to high nicotine level. It is usually for heavy smokers. Lastly, 36mg/ml or above is a super high nicotine spectrum, and it is for extreme hefty smokers.

Nicotine is an active ingredient and addictive chemical in vapours. Thus, it is advised to consume less harmful nicotine strength, like 6mg and 12mg.