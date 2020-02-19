The growth of veganism in 2020

words Alexa Wang

Veganism was once dismissed as just another fad diet trend, but with plant-based diets surging in popularity over the past few years, vegan food has hit the mainstream. Veganism is no longer a ridiculed concept; it’s associated with numerous health benefits, tapping into the eco-conscious state of the world, and a progressive movement towards a greener way of life.

According to data, businesses can’t afford to ignore the trend; between 2016-2017 plant-based food sales in the UK increased by 1,500%. Even within the home, we’re often catering for vegan relatives and friends.

The Vegan Society released research regarding veganism in the UK, revealing that:

51% are happy to see vegan food in shops and restaurants

56% of adults in the UK practice vegan buying behaviours

19% have cut down on buying meat and are checking cosmetics and toiletries for animal-testing

13% actively choose meat-free or dairy-free meals when eating out

Even those of us who are not willing to go fully vegan are adding more plant-based foods to their diet. Perhaps because of this, the mindset towards vegans has drastically improved, with 43% of people saying they respected vegans for their lifestyle.

But is it really just eco-awareness and health-seeking that has caused the rise of veganism’s popularity? Looking at the results of 2020’s Veganuary, a movement that challenges people to sign up for a month of vegan eating, the top reason for people signing up was animal rights concerns (43%). This was followed by 39% of people who signed up for health reasons, and 10% who said it was for environmental reasons.

Perhaps social media also has a role to play; according to The Independent, the number of Google searches for ‘vegan’ increased in line with the number of searches for ‘Instagram’. In a world where we love to take photos of our meals and share them on social media, it’s not difficult to believe that Instagram has helped circulate numerous brightly-coloured vegan dishes to help improve its previously ill-held reputation of being nothing but leaves.

With experts predicting a ‘plant-based revolution’ in 2020, let’s take a look at some of the biggest vegan food trends that have been sweeping our restaurant menus and supermarket shelves:

Vegan desserts, bringing back ice-cream and cakes in vegan-friendly ways. Ben and Jerry’s have released three delicious vegan-friendly ice creams: Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Chunky Monkey, and Peanut Butter and Cookies are all sure to be a hit with vegans and non-vegans alike!

Fermented foods, while they might not conjure the most delicious image to mind, are coming into food trends in a big way. Think colourful kimchi and nutty-flavoured tempeh.

Veggie chips, such as parsnip chips and sweet potato chips, make for a healthier option than normal potato.

Edible flowers, to make your meal Instagram-worthy!

The next step is for restaurants and food businesses to start offering more vegan options. A recent survey found that 91% of vegans are having a tough time finding to-go meal options. The market is certainly there, and restaurants and supermarkets are slowly picking up on the potential gains to be made by catering to veganism.

Switching to a vegan diet can be beneficial to your health too. A new study was brought to the public eye by The Guardian, outlining that the “five-a-day” notion for fruit and vegetable consumption is, sadly, not entirely accurate. In fact, the study from the Imperial College London advises 10-a-day! The now-recommended 800g of fruit and veg daily would help reduce heart disease, strokes and premature deaths. Picking up a few vegan meals throughout the week, or switching to a vegan diet entirely, would certainly help hit this healthy target.

So, whether you’re interested in adopting a vegan lifestyle yourself, or want to dabble with being a ‘flexitarian’, you might be interested in growing your own vegetables rather than heading to the supermarket. Even a small garden can house a few home-grown herbs and fruits! You can grab some growbags and start cultivating your own supply of tomatoes for a home-made tomato sauce, or cucumbers for the freshest salad you’ll ever taste!

Don’t forget your proteins — a vegan diet has loads to choose from, and you can grow some in your garden alongside the veggies. Think beans and seeds, like sunflower seeds or soybeans.

Are you ready to embrace the vegan rising, or are you going to test the water first with a few meat-free, dairy-free choices? You’ll be pleasantly surprised by how far vegan cooking has come, and if nothing else, you’ll reap the many environmental and health benefits.