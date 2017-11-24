words Alexa Wang

With the advent of wireless technology came functionalities that our forefathers only dreamt about. The mobile technology has become a glorified Pandora that allows you to virtually access anything, from streaming movies, TV shows, and TV programs to listening to your favorite tunes.

Music streaming is now changing the course of the music industry, with music consumers accessing a wide range of tunes at an affordable rate. The question, however, is how legal this is and whether it’s benefiting musicians and music artists. In simpler terms, this is exactly what musicians need, exposure. Unlike in the days past where only the most famous musicians could be heard on the radio, today, upcoming artists have found a platform where their music can be heard and appreciated. Music streaming is also a versatile platform allowing consumers to access different genres of music with great convenience. Here, we’ll be looking at the advantages of seamless music streaming.

What Streaming Means To the Music Artists

As earlier mentioned, music streaming will, of course, help to expose rare and hidden talent. But this is not enough in terms of remuneration. Today, as is with anything virtual that starts off for free, music streaming companies are moving towards paid streaming. This will not only allow artists to make more money, but it will also pacify them in some way.

1. Versatility and Integration

Music streaming allows the consumer to access a wide variety of music online. There are endless possibilities to what you can stream, whether it’s vintage music, retro, neoclassical, or modern genres of music. Today, most streaming platforms will seamlessly allow you to integrate your music collection with your streaming catalog even while on the go in your car or motorbike. If you’re an avid rider, some of the Bluetooth speakers reviewed at https://wanderingbiker.net/best-bluetooth-motorcycle-speakers/ can make your audio experience even better. To listen to your favorite tunes as you tread your way, you just need to pick one that allows wireless Bluetooth streaming and you won’t have to worry about your concentration and safety on the road. With such good audio equipment, all you need is a Bluetooth-enabled streaming device and you’re good to go. Talk about convenience in the making.

2. Storage

Downloading music to your devices or storing it in your external drives comes with its share set of risks. Your music files can get corrupted, mismanaged, or ultimately get deleted. Now, if you’re streaming music online, there are possibilities of storing your music in your cloud account. This means that you’ll have more free space on your devices and your playlists will be secure. Today, this seems like the wisest thing a music lover can do. Some years later, you can still find a playlist you created years ago all ready to play.

3. Convenience

As earlier mentioned, streaming music also provides you with great convenience. If you’re not up to listening to music at the present moment, you still can create a playlist and get back to it at a more convenient time. Most music platforms provide you with the possibility of creating a streaming server on your desktop computer or other devices. This means that, if you’re connected to the internet, depending on the devices you’re signed in to, you can listen to your favorite tunes at any given location and at any given time. However, this may require that you install an app or apps that will provide you with such functionalities. If you’re an android, iOS, or Windows user, signing in to any music streaming platform shouldn’t be a problem. All the same, some music streaming platforms are paid, whereas others a free.

4. Social Interaction

Today, social interaction over the internet seems like the only way you can contact the outside world. Unlike having an account in the various social media platforms, most streaming services have chat rooms where consumers can meet up and chat. This is a great way to meet new friends and bonafide followers with whom you may share tastes of music. Additionally, it’s a great opportunity to meet music artists because these are the places they frequent most. Here, you can get music recommendations from your favorite DJs and everyone else in your music space.

5. Affordability

Various streaming platforms are offering free membership when it comes to streaming music. All you may need to do is log in with your email address and you’re good to go. This means that you’ll have free access to a wide collection of music and this will ultimately save you a lot of money as compared to downloading music. Nonetheless, being a heavy music listener may come at a steep price. It may mean that you’ll have to subscribe to a premium service to access unlimited music streaming. But come to think about it, the cost of subscribing to a streaming service cannot compare to that of downloading music. This means that at a favorable cost, you’ll still manage to feed your music appetite.

Finally, it goes without saying, that music is the food to the soul. This statement couldn’t be any truer, especially considering that most people use music to relieve their day to day stresses. The above pointers will provide you with insights into accessing your favorite tunes anytime anywhere.