Stay Fresh On The Scene: A Guide To Arranging Your Perfect Accessory Bag

It’s easy to think about fashion in terms of style, but of course, practicality will always reign supreme. It’s probably not worth being the best-dressed person at the party if it means standing in freezing temperatures and getting pneumonia due to a lack of warmth.

As such, many people are enjoying the value of practical items alongside their more focused dress. For example, an accessory bag has long been considered a vital utility, but never before have they seemed so essential. From a fanny pack to a clutch to a small tote bag or messenger bag, putting together a set of items and accessories you can use for a great, stylish day out is an essential practice.

In this post, we’ll discuss some essential fixtures to stay fresh on the scene, having everything you need to hand within your bag:

A Fragrance Of Your Choice

A little spritz can go a long way. Carrying a travel-sized version of your favorite scent can give you the confidence and final “statement element” of your outfit. You never know when you might need a quick refresh, especially after a long day or before a quick evening out. Better yet, portable fragrances are small and relaxing to enjoy.

Any Daily Comforts

Everyone has their own little quirks and comforting needs. Maybe it’s a pack of mints, a small book, or even a fidget toy. Some people vape, such as with the OXVA XLIM Pro. Whatever helps you feel at ease throughout the day, there’ll be a little version for your bag.

Lip Balm

A good lip balm can save you from discomfort (especially in cold weather) and keep you looking polished. We’d recommend going for one with SPF for added protection.

Anti-Persperant

We all get a little “ripe” from time to time, but being able to preventively address that smell, especially during a long day, is considerate. A travel-sized antiperspirant can be a lifesaver, especially if you’re prone to unexpected pit stains. It’s one of those things you might not think you need until suddenly, you really, really do.

Spare Cash

While we’re living in a cashless world more and more, having a bit of physical money tucked away can be a real lifesaver, be you need a quick haircut abroad or money for a public paid restroom.

RFID Blockers

If you keep your phone in your bag, it can be helpful to prevent others from scanning or using devices that spoof payments. RFID blocking sleeves for your cards can give you peace of mind against “electronic pickpocketing” as it’s increasingly known. These are slim, lightweight, and can fit easily in any bag.

Water Flask

You should have access to clean water whenever you need it. A small flask can help you easily stay hydrated throughout the day without necessarily having to rely on water fountains or asking restaurant or fast food clerks for free water, though there’s no shame in that either.

Portable Sewing Repair Kit

Wardrobe malfunctions happen to the best of us, and even the most average of us. A tiny sewing kit with a few needles, thread, and safety pins can be the difference between an embarrassing hole that grows or comfort in your outfit.

With this advice, you’ll have stocked your purse or carry bag with a great foundation, from there you can make further stylish and personal decisions.