How To Upgrade Your Sleeping Routine? Top Suggestions

words Alexa Wang

Are you a fussy sleeper? Are you constantly waking up groggy and feeling like your head is full of cotton wool? Do you have a loyalty card to a coffee shop so you can kick your brain into action before heading to work? If the answer to these sorts of questions is overwhelming, you, dear reader, have a sleeping problem.

Sleep is an integral part of good health, and by ignoring the warning signs, you sleeve yourself open to not only poor performance in life but some possible health issues if you don’t remedy the situation. Luckily, getting your sleep game on point isn’t as challenging as most people will lead you to believe…

Invest In Comfortable Pillows And Bedding

A quick and easy way to make your bedroom more comfortable is to throw out your old bedding and invest in some new, high-quality items. This includes everything from your pillows to the sheets and even the mattress if it’s old and lumpy. Because of how lucrative the bedding market is, you have a plethora of options to choose from 100% cotton Miracle bed sheets which are designed to keep you comfortable while you slumber, to bamboo fabric sheets designed for maximum moisture wicking. The same is true for all aspects of your bedding, and if you dig deep enough, you can usually find what you want within your budget. Nonetheless, the key is to invest in items at the higher end, as this will ensure both longevity and comfort (the longer you keep something, the less expensive it becomes).

Stick To A Sleep Schedule, Even On Weekends

The modern world is full of distractions and things to do, and making a seemingly simple task like falling asleep is almost insurmountable. With the ubiquity of social media, on-demand everything, and a busy social life to keep up with, it is very likely that your sleep pattern is out of kilter and needs to be readjusted. Consequently, developing a sleeping schedule and trying to be as disciplined as possible…even at weekends, could prove fruitful. This isn’t something like working out where you can allow yourself a cheat day to eat whatever you want; you need to be strict with yourself until you reach a new equilibrium and sleeping becomes as straightforward as breathing. You will be shocked to find that after a few weeks, your body becomes used to the new routine, and you should be able to fall asleep on cue at a specific time each night. Even though this may seem boring to some, the health and happiness benefits you can reap are well worth it.

Create A Bedtime Ritual To Signal Your Body It’s Time To Sleep

If you are the type of person, who finds it almost impossible to turn off your brain and close your eyes, you might discover that by creating a bedtime routine at a specific time each evening, your brain will become attuned to when it needs to begin winding down. A routine can be anything that doesn’t involve strenuous exercise or overthinking. Lots of people enjoy reading books before bed (more on that later), but you have plenty of options at your disposal. Some of the more common include everything from meditation to yoga. Furthermore, you could find that a nighttime prayer is a great way to clear your mind and prepare yourself for sleep. You don’t even have to be religious to pray; you can merely go over the things you are thankful for and what you hope to achieve in the coming days, weeks, and months. Not only can this create a routine each night to get you in the right mindset, but it’s also a form of meditation in its own right and can help you develop a more positive outlook on life.

If You Really Can’t Sleep, Read Rather Than Watch!

Watching copious amounts of TV or movies before bed is one of the worst things you can do, not only due to the stimulation it creates but most screens emit blue light on a specific wavelength that is said to interfere with your circadian rhythm. A better option is to grab a book or e-reader (that doesn’t emit blue light), find a comfy position in bed and let your imagination take you away. In many ways, reading is far superior to watching a video of some sort. It can get you in the right state of mind; you only have to focus on one thing instead of being bombarded by sensory information, and it gives you a chance to create worlds in your head that can help you sleep deeply and dream sweetly.

Getting enough sleep is one of modern life’s most elusive challenges that far too few can achieve without some kind of pharmaceutical help. However, with a few tweaks to your bedding and routine, it will become more manageable and improve the quality.