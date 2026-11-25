In Juno Calypso’s strange, seductive photographs, the pursuit of feminine perfection becomes a kind of psychological horror.

Her new exhibition revisits that world — and takes it somewhere altogether more uncanny.

There is something faintly unsettling about a woman alone in a honeymoon suite. The room is pink, the bed is turned down, the heart-shaped bathtub awaits. She is dressed for an occasion that never quite arrives. Perhaps she is waiting for someone. Perhaps, more troublingly, she is waiting for herself.

In the photographs of British artist Juno Calypso, this is a familiar predicament. Over the past decade, Calypso has placed herself in couples-only motels, underground bunkers, beauty salons and anonymous hotel rooms, constructing a world in which the rituals of femininity take on the atmosphere of a beautifully appointed nightmare. She is at once subject, performer and observer: a solitary protagonist in a drama of seduction, self-improvement and emotional disquiet.

Her new exhibition, Empty Pleasures, at the Print Sales Gallery of The Photographers’ Gallery in London, brings together highlights from her archive alongside new works that extend her practice into collage and found imagery. Drawing on her own photographs and images from the nineteen-seventies and eighties, Calypso cuts, mirrors and recombines fragments to create compositions that feel both nostalgic and uncanny. Figures multiply, bodies become kaleidoscopic and ghostly apparitions emerge. The pursuit of perfection, once so meticulously staged, begins to unravel.

Born in London in 1989, Calypso has developed one of the most distinctive visual languages in contemporary photography. Her palette of pastel pinks, powdery blues and bruised purples evokes the glossy optimism of vintage advertisements, beauty editorials and hotel brochures. Yet the promise of these images is rarely fulfilled. The interiors are immaculate but airless; the pleasures seem prearranged; the women, however alluring, remain profoundly alone. There is humour here, but also an uncomfortable recognition of the expectations we place upon ourselves.

Calypso’s work explores the contradictions of contemporary femininity: the desire to be desired, the labour of looking effortless, the transformation of the self into a permanent project. Her photographs are more than a critique of beauty culture. They examine the psychological landscape it creates.

The artist has long been interested in photographic manipulation. “Photo manipulation has always been a part of my work,” she has said. “I would blend two images, copying and pasting elements of each photograph together to create an illusion of perfection and harmony.” In Empty Pleasures, this process becomes more pronounced. By introducing archival material and allowing images to overlap and repeat, Calypso exposes the artifice underpinning her carefully constructed worlds. Perfection, it turns out, is an unstable thing.

There is something particularly contemporary about her practice. Her work belongs to the age of the selfie, in which the self is simultaneously image, product and audience. Yet where the selfie promises immediacy and connection, Calypso offers elaborate distance. Her self-portraits are painstakingly choreographed, cinematic tableaux in which the artist disappears into the role she has created, only to reappear as its most unsettling witness.

That visual sensibility has carried her beyond the gallery and into fashion campaigns, where her distinctive aesthetic has found a natural, if complicated, home. The same seductive surfaces that make her work so compelling are also the ones she interrogates. Calypso understands glamour too well to simply dismiss it. Instead, she invites us to enjoy the fantasy before questioning why it feels so oppressive.

Empty Pleasures is an apt title. Calypso’s rooms are filled with flowers, mirrors, cosmetics and carefully arranged bodies, yet seem to lack the one thing they are designed to promise: satisfaction. In these new works, even the image of perfection begins to fracture. What remains when the fantasy of becoming someone else starts to dissolve?

At The Photographers’ Gallery, the answer promises to be as beautiful as it is disquieting. Calypso has spent years showing us the woman behind the fantasy. Now, she seems increasingly interested in what happens when there is more than one of her.

Juno Calypso: Empty Pleasures

Print Sales Gallery, The Photographers’ Gallery

26 November 2026 – 24 January 2027

Admission free. Fine-art prints start at £950 plus VAT. All profits from Print Sales support The Photographers’ Gallery’s public programme.

written by Charly Wells