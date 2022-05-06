How To Make Your Garden More Welcoming

words Al Woods

Having an outdoor space to call your own can be a great part of owning or renting a property. However, if left for too long, you may find that your lawn becomes overrun, and weeds start to pop up. This can make it difficult for you to want to spend time in your own backyard, and might even put you off from looking after it properly. Even the most overgrown of yards can be tamed and turned into a space your whole family can enjoy.

One of the first things you might want to do can be to sort out the lawn. A mown, healthy lawn can be great for relaxing, playing games, and even observing nature. However, if your mower hasn’t been used for some time, you may find that it is in need of a bit of attention itself. You can order parts to fix your lawn mower online, which can save you from needing to purchase a new one. By fixing the mower now, you may be in a prime position to make headway on renovating your backyard by the time the nicer weather approaches. When doing so, it can be important to make sure that the mower is unplugged, and that you take precautions if the repairs are required anywhere near sharp surfaces.

While you are working on changing the appearance of your garden, you may also want to think about adding a bit more color, particularly in planters or borders. Rather than spending a lot of time on plants that need regular maintenance, you might want to consider the benefits of planting bulbs. Although these may not give you flowers throughout the year, they can help to attract natural pollinators, and come back on an annual basis. Many of these can also be rather hardy, so you might not need to worry about harsh winters damaging the likelihood of them re-sprouting the following spring.

Having some sort of garden furniture could also help you to make your backyard a bit more welcoming. In a large garden, you may be able to accommodate meals outside, relaxing and sunbathing, and even more intimate seating, depending on your budget. Smaller gardens or terraces could also make use of furniture, such as bistro sets that may make you want to sit and have a drink outside.

When buying garden furniture, you may want to pay attention to the material and quality of the item. This way, you might be able to choose something that is less likely to rust or look tired over time. It might be a good idea to consider spending a little bit more now, if possible so that you can replace the set less frequently. Opting for a cover, or storing any removable cushions indoors, can also help to extend the life of your furniture.

Having a welcoming garden can allow you to enjoy that nicer weather a little bit more. This could especially aid with hosting guests or even having family meals outdoors. Putting that bit of extra work in now may also mean you have less to do once summer arrives.