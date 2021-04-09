How to Make Your House a Smart Home

words Al Woods

Technology has taken some incredible strides in recent times and now there are all kinds of amazing gadgets and smart technologies that you can use in your home to improve your life in many ways.

You do not have to be a tech wizard to utilise this technology, so read on for a few smart upgrades that are worth considering and how they could impact your life.

Smart Bulbs

Smart bulbs are lightbulbs that can be controlled by your smartphone, tablet or a home system like Alexa. In addition to being highly convenient and bringing an element of luxury, this could also help you to lower your energy bill by giving you remote control over every bulb in the home. Additionally, often there are various settings and decorative options to improve your home’s interior design.

Smart Plugs

Like smart bulbs, smart plugs can be controlled via your smartphone, tablet, or a home system. Use smart plugs to turn on the coffee machine to have freshly brewed coffee waiting for you in the morning or connect them to your lamp to control when you want them on or off.

Smart Thermostat

A smart thermostat allows you complete control over your central heating via your smartphone and can learn about your usage habits, which can help you to reduce your environmental impact and lower your energy bill all while making it easy to keep your home warm and comfortable. if energy efficiency and lowering household costs is something that you are interested in then you might also want to consider an electric boiler with their efficiency being close to 100%. This can make a big difference to your energy bills each month.

Robot Vacuum

Vacuuming is one of the most labour-intensive household tasks but also one that needs doing often, especially if you have children and/or pets. This task will be a breeze when you have a robot vacuum, which can automate this household task and provide a comprehensive clean of your home – they learn the layout of the property and you can set different programs to keep your home looking its cleanest at all times.

Home Security

Everyone should feel safe and secure in their home and there are a few smart home security products that can help you to feel much safer. A video doorbell allows you to see and speak to people at your front door via your phone (this also adds convenience) while smart locks can be used to control who can and cannot enter your home even if you are away from the property.

These are just a few of the best tech upgrades that you can make to your home which can have a big impact on your life and are all worth considering.