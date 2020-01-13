Real life spy gadgets you can get your hands on

words Alexa Wang

You’d be surprised at just how technology has evolved over the years. Today, you can purchase some of the best spy gadgets ever on the market, whether it’s for surveillance, tracking, or reconnaissance.

While, sometimes, people just want them because they’re super fun and useful; the tech-savvy people always love the latest gadgets that can make their lives a little easier.

So, let’s dive in and check some of them and see which one suits you best.

Spy cameras

You can choose to get one of these interesting spy cams that can be used for video recording and taking pictures; some are very small or miniature, while others can look like our normal household items. You could get a USB charger cam that looks and operates exactly like a normal phone charger, but it can take videos too; the device can start recording if it detects any motion in front of it. Or you could get a smoke detector cam that looks exactly like the real one; it’s perfect if you have babies and you want to keep an eye on them. The device can record audio as well as video, giving you IR night vision that can capture footage in the dark too.

Spy pen recorder

This is another cool gadget to own; it looks just like a real pen and you can still write with it too. It has a button where you could twist counter-clockwise to start or stop your recording sessions; this easy to use voice activated recording pen could record up to 114 hours of audio, allowing you to switch between a voice activation setting or a continuous setting even if no one is talking. It’s got a 31-hour battery life when it’s being used, but it can stay functional on standby mode for 30 days. It has about 8gb of storage and it can pick up sound from a distance of up to 40 feet away. The pen comes with a USB connection so you can transfer the audio files to your computer.

Pocket-sized camera finder

This amazing gadget can detect small cameras in any room you’re in; it’s perfect for checking hotel rooms, bathrooms, locker rooms, and changing rooms. You can stop any privacy invasion whenever you like and be safe in the public areas where you fear that you might be watched; this device has a viewfinder hole where you can look through while pushing a button to start the detection process. It has six bright LED light lenses that keep blinking, allowing you to survey the room slowly and if there are any camera lenses, you will see the light bouncing off the reflective surface of any camera lens. So, this is an extremely handy gadget to have with you.

Fingertip wrist-watch phone

Do you remember those old spy movies where they always talked to their wrists? Thanks to this cool gadget, you won’t need to use your phone that often. The cool thing about it is that you can connect it to your phone via Bluetooth and once someone calls, you just press the button on your watch and then use your fingertip on your ear to hear the person on the other end. It’s designed with a body conduction unit, enabling you to hear when you use the same hand that has the watch and then press gently on your ear with your fingertip. It’s a very cool item that comes in various colors and it can still tell time too.

Signal jammers

Have you ever been in a situation where you just didn’t want any phones to ring or wanted to prevent anyone from recording a conversation? These small and very cool devices can jam any cellular signals at a distance that covers sixty feet, and it can distort the audio received by recording devices during an important conversation, too. It’s designed to disrupt the frequencies in a way that a white-noise is emitted; we might not hear it, but any recording device won’t pick up the audio because of it. Also, any signal from nearby phones will be completely jammed, so you can’t call someone or receive calls or texts.

You have a wide range of products for you to choose from; not to mention that most of them can be very cool gifts too, if you know someone with the same enthusiasm for spy gadgets like yours. Shop around and check which one is the best for you when it comes to the price, the usage, and its quality. There’s bound to be something that can interest you, so make sure that you get a few that are worth the investment.