The best men’s aftershave for 2020

A good men’ aftershave can really turn heads. And it is up to you to choose the one that represents you and your personality. Keep in mind that the choice is individual and depends on your preferences, budget, or the impression that you want to leave.

Some men prefer deep wooden tones, while some love the natural scents with a dose of citrus. On the other hand, the occasion will dictate your scent as well. There is a clear difference between more casual and elegant scents.

Are you looking for the best men’s aftershave? We have compiled the list of the best-sellers only for you. Each one comes with its own advantages, so you can make a decision based on your preferences. And now, it is up to you to go through them and find your personal favourite.

1.Hugo Boss Hugo Man Aftershave

The Hugo Man aftershave comes in a nice flask-like bottle. It has the classic man scent that you are looking for. We can say that it is the typical masculine smell that women go crazy for. Apply a generous amount for a refreshing feeling during the whole day. For the best results, layer it with the corresponding Hugo Boss perfume. This way, you can make sure that the scent will be felt around you during the day.

2.Creed Aftershave

This product is excellent for special occasions. It guarantees a long-lasting scent that will amaze everyone. The warm woody notes, pineapple and bergamot are the ultimate combinations for a manly aftershave.

3. CK One Aftershave

The CK one aftershave has citrus note mixed with aromatic scents such as nutmeg and green tea. It can be classified as light and fresh, which makes it perfect for everyday wear. But also, it can become your favourite summer aftershave.

4. Chanel Bleu Eau De Parfum

Chanel always produces outstanding and bold scents. If you want to leave an impression, this aftershave will help you achieve your goals. It is a long-lasting product, so you won’t have to worry that the scent will fade away. It is well-known for the spicy woody scent, accompanied by the sandalwood notes.

5. Dior’s Sauvage

This is a typical evening scent that confident men love to wear. The deep woody notes make it a perfect choice for winter. However, the scent has kept the masculine and fresh vibe. Amber wood and peppered bergamot are a good combo which makes it a good choice for elegant occasions.

6. Paul Smith’s Extreme Aftershave

This is one of the most popular budget-friendly aftershaves for men. The colourful bottle is highly recognizable for the brand itself. The aftershave comes with a subtle floral hint, warm woody notes and rosewood undertones.

7. Armani Code

If you are a fan of oriental and warm scents, this is the option that you want to consider. The hint of rum and cardamom lift up the spicy hint of the perfume while bringing up a sophisticated scent. It is perfect for men that love intense and luxe feeling through the whole day.

8. Jo Malone English Oak & Hazelnut Cologne

The name guarantees a long-lasting scent, but the scent combination is what makes men love this cologne. We can say that it smells like nature, which makes it the perfect choice for casual days. The green hazelnut scent paired with roasted oak is a match made in heaven.

9. One Million By Paco Rabanne

The bottle instantly reveals the vibes of this perfume. If fine living is your favourite, then this elegant scent will fit perfectly in your collection. The combination of a deep leather scent with a powdery note represents power and wealth. And it is certainly the scent that will make any lady crazy for you.

Aftershave is a product that you must have in your collection. Picking the right one is very individual. There are so many good options available on the market, so consider your personal taste and needs. Some prefer deep masculine scents, while some love the fresh and citrus notes. The choice can also depend on the occasion, season, and the budget as well. We reviewed the most popular choices, so you can pick the one that suits your preferences.