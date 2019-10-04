6 tips to reach your wellness goals

words Al Woods

Whether you want to lose weight, tone up, maintain your current weight or just live a healthier life, there are tips that can help you attain your goals. We know diet and exercise are key in maintaining personal wellness and good health, but it’s not always an easy journey. Below are six tips to help you reach your personal wellness goal.







1. Consult with your Doctor

Before you start any wellness plan, it’s a good idea to make an appointment with your physician. Your doctor may want to do bloodwork and you can talk to your doctor about what exercise program, diet, and supplements may be best for you regarding your wellness goals.

2. Consider Supplements

With your journey to achieve your wellness goal, you may want to consider adding private label supplements to your wellness plan. If you’re lacking in certain vitamins or minerals, supplements can help you maintain the levels you need. Supplements can also help to give you energy before a workout or to replenish what was lost during exercise. It’s important to remember that supplements are meant to be consumed along with a healthy diet. They’re not meant to be taken in the place of a balanced diet.

3. Set Realistic Goals

Just like some supplement companies use GMP, (Good Manufacturing Practice’s) you can use Good Goal Setting Practices when deciding your personal goals. When setting your goals, it’s good practice to have short term, smaller goals that you can reach and achieve on the way to your overall larger goal. If you set unrealistic goals, you may end up feeling frustrated and defeated before the journey even gets started.

4. Get the Proper Amount of Sleep

Doctors recommend getting between five and nine hours of sleep per night. Many may find they are either getting too much or not enough sleep. Both can have a negative impact on your health. You may become more susceptible to getting sick when you’re unable to get the proper amount of sleep. Not getting the proper amount of sleep can also cause more stress on your heart and can even initiate weight gain.

5. Track and Celebrate Progress

Along with setting realistic goals, it can help to make a chart or vision board. A vision board can be used to help you remain focused on your long term goals. You can include daily affirmations or pep talks as well as pictures of what you envision coming true when you achieve your future goal. You can also use a calendar or chart to track progress. When you reach one of your goals, you may want to celebrate your progress. One way to keep yourself motivated is to celebrate every victory, no matter how small it may seem. Every victory is something to be celebrated and can help you keep your motivation high.

6. Find a Support System

Even when you follow all the other tips, you may have moments where you feel alone in your wellness journey. Celebrating each goal reached can feel great, but if you’re celebrating alone, it may not be as fulfilling. Finding a support system or buddy can make all the difference. If you can’t find someone you already know to join you on your wellness journey, there may be groups you can find that you can connect with. Finding others who have the same goals in mind, can help to keep your motivation high.

Starting on your wellness journey can be a life-changing experience. Following these tips, may help you stay focused and bypass any frustrations you may otherwise encounter. Good luck on your journey to wellness!