Hit The Open Road With One Of These 6 Cars Perfect For Road Trips

words Al Woods

Whether you’re planning a brief weekend retreat or preparing for the ultimate Great American Road Trip, hitting the road with the right car can make all the difference. We have curated a list of the six best road trip cars that excel in performance, safety, comfort, versatility, and fuel efficiency, all of which will make your long-distance adventure to the best sights and cities truly amazing.

2021 Toyota Highlander

With ample seating capacity for up to eight people and plenty of cargo storage space, the Toyota Highlander is a midsize SUV that gives you the perks of a full-sized SUV, but without the expensive price tag that comes along with the latter.

The Highlander offers top-notch safety, which is often a concern for many when hitting the road for long-distance. With Toyota Safety Sense, it is equipped with the latest safety features designed to protect passengers from harm- all wrapped in an appealing, unique, and sleek design that is sure to impress you.

Lastly, the Highlander has all the bells and whistles to help you stay connected on the road, including five USB ports and Qi wireless charging.

2021 Subaru Outback

The Subaru Outback is among the best road trips cars money can buy right now. It delivers excellent on-road comfort and impressive fuel economy. With some serious off-road or inclement weather capability, it is a reliable road warrior, making it a top choice for adventurous road trips where you may encounter harsh terrain.

The seats offer the utmost comfort with ample head- and legroom for passengers in the front and rear rows. Its standard features include two 7-inch touch screens, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB ports, and Bluetooth connectivity.

BMW X5 2021

A benchmark for luxury compact SUVs, The BMW X5 is a perfect combination of style, comfort, and power. The 2021 model may have sacrificed some of its off-road capabilities, but the superior handling and better comfort on the road make up for this.

Its excellent suspension and handling give you a smooth and pleasurable ride, whether you are driving on twisty roads or in rain or snow. With a well-appointed, spacious interior, powerful engine options, and intuitive infotainment system, the X5 packs impressive performance under the hood and is ready to lead you through wherever you need to go.

2018 Ford Mustang Convertible

Want to soak up the sun as you cruise country roads? Fun to drive and cool looking, there are not many cars that are better than the Mustang convertible to hit the road during summertime. A quintessential American car, the Mustang combines easy handling with powerful performance, making it a joy to drive.

The 2018 Ford Mustang can give you up to 31 mpg on the highway, which makes it a fuel-efficient car to run. Whether it’s wide-open highways or winding mountain roads, the Mustang’s five selectable drive modes make it easy to navigate any road you hit.

2021 Chevrolet Suburban

The Chevrolet Suburban is a large SUV that can make any road trip a breeze. Offering the ultimate road trip package, it provides room for up to eight passengers, tons of cargo space for their gear, and a wide array of amenities to make your road trip fly by.

The relatively new Duramax engine delivers excellent fuel economy with 26 mpg on the highway, a surprising number for a car as big as the Suburban.

From comfortable handling and adaptive cruise control to spacious interior and rear-seat entertainment, there is a lot to love about the Chevrolet Suburban.

2022 Honda Odyssey

Considered one of the best minivans for families, the Honda Odyssey provides the perfect blend of comfort and performance, making it one of the road trip cars for rides of any distance. As a well-rounded car, it delivers on almost every front, from composed handling and cavernous cabin space to a responsive infotainment system and suite of safety features.

The Odyssey boasts an overall safety rating of five out of five stars from NHTSA. The 3.5-liter V6 engine provides enough power for everyday activities, with the 10-speed automatic transmission working well and making clean shifts.

A road trip is undoubtedly one of the best ways to explore, relax, and have a great adventure. But the car you drive can make or break your trip as it has a significant impact upon how comfortable and fun can make or break your trip. Rest assured, any car you choose from the above will offer you what it takes to have a memorable road trip that you will remember for a long time.