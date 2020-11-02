Medical Care while on the Road

words Al Woods

No one wants or plans to get injured or sick while they are traveling, especially if they are on a road trip where they are in different places every day and don’t have the amenities and help that a resort or hotel could give.

If you or a loved one are on the road or in unfamiliar territory and need medical help, you need to focus on getting the best medical care available and to be able to avoid medical care charges that are preventable. You could be visiting family or on the search for a new home, such as searching for Los Angeles homes for sale. Whatever the case, you should have some idea on how to get medical help if the time arises.

Always have these items on hand

You should never leave your home, especially if you are traveling in any capacity, without your medical insurance card. If you don’t want to travel with your actual card, you can always scan the card and have a copy stored in your phone or computer. It is also suggested that you carry your doctor’s information and the phone number of your pharmacy if you take prescription medicine. Again, you can put all this information in your devices so you aren’t always searching for the scraps of paper you wrote it down on. You can also put this information all on one index card and store it with other important items such as your passport or cash.

Know your insurance policy

Health plans can have a national network of providers including hospitals, specialists and even urgent care centers. Nowadays, a lot of health plans have phone apps that will tell you which of those providers they will cover if you put in your location. If your health care plan has an application, you should have it downloaded on your phone. If not, you should have their number on hand or an idea of who you can see if the time comes to seek medical help.

If you are sick at the beginning, don’t travel

You should always be considerate of other people’s health, so if you are sick, do not travel. If this is not the case and you begin your road trip, make sure you are constantly washing your hands and using hand sanitizer throughout the day. Also, make sure you have essentials like face tissues so you aren’t using your hands to cover your cough or sneeze.

Purchase travel insurance

You should make sure you have travel insurance if you will be traveling for a long period of time because the right insurance plan will pay for your medical treatment, emergency transportation and medical evacuation or help you find a local hospital or medical provider in an emergency. They may also set up a bedside visit for you and help relay the message to family and friends in an emergency.

You should follow these tips as well as research others because getting sick or injured while traveling on the road can very quickly derail your fun. You can keep your journey on the right track by having the best essentials and knowing what to do in a medical emergency.