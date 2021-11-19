Elderly Care at Home: Should You Get Professional Help?

words Al Woods

People get old, and no miracle cure can prevent that from happening. As you become an adult you see your parents growing older and weaker over time. You may become worried that you won’t be able to take care of them when they get sick. If your parents are still relatively healthy and independent, taking care of them on your own is entirely possible, but if their health declines things get more difficult.

Taking care of the people who took care of you

Life is a cycle. Your parents took care of you when you were young, babies needed diapers changed and there was always someone to bath you. The same people who did that for you are now in need of your help. Once the occasional visits start becoming a necessity rather than a pleasure there are probably other tell-tale signs that you are in need of assistance. Paying for 24 hour care is a simple alternative instead of sending your parents off to a nursing home. The hardest part is knowing when someone needs more attention than the average adult because everyone grows old differently. Fortunately, professional home care can help you with that.

Care of the elderly comes with a lot of responsibilities

The obligations that come with taking care of old or disabled parents include things such as providing personal hygiene, bathing, dressing, feeding, and providing medication. Taking care of a frail elderly person can be very time-consuming. When you do it all by yourself, it becomes difficult to meet personal needs while also managing your responsibilities. This is why many people choose to go ahead and hire professional help.

Another duty for an adult caregiver is to provide emotional support and comfort when needed through activities such as talking about memories together or singing songs from their youth. It’s important that no matter who is providing elderly care at home that there should always be someone around to encourage them to socialize with others if they’re feeling isolated or depressed.

When all of these tasks become too much for one person to handle, it’s time to look into the many different home care service options available and consider hiring professional help.

Signs you need professional support

You may be thinking about hiring 24 care services if any of the following apply to your situation:

You are concerned your loved one is not getting enough sleep

The person you’re caring for has started needing help with daily activities such as bathing, dressing, cleaning teeth, taking medication, housework.

Your loved one is becoming immobile and requiring assistance walking

They require spoon-feeding or have trouble eating on their own

Having trouble dressing (or not wanting to)

Having problems with personal hygiene such as getting dressed, bathing, using the restroom, picking up after oneself

Not being able to do simple tasks such as grocery shopping or paying the bills

Requiring 24/7 care and not being able to manage their time autonomously

Having no one around to encourage socialization

Old people easily get lonely and depressed because they are don’t have someone to talk to. The last thing you want is someone who spends all their time in bed worrying about everything that’s wrong in their lives. Social activities tend to diminish as a person gets older and it’s important to encourage participation in various events even if they’re just casual gatherings. If no one is around, there’s no means of getting out of the house anyway.

If they are not able to do things by themselves, it makes sense to find out if there are people who can help them with that before it turns into a full-time job for a member of your family. If you think that the people who provided this kind of care to you as a child would have wanted it, then providing 24-hour care is entirely possible.

Long-term care isn’t only for the elderly!

As you read above, these services are not just meant to provide assistance to seniors who need help getting around or bathing themselves. Depending on the needs of the person you care for, there may be other ways that we can improve their quality of life. For example, a few of our caregivers are trained to help people suffering from depression and other mental issues because it’s important that they have someone to talk to.

Home care services can also be used by those who need assistance recovering after an illness or surgery. If you’re looking for part-time support in the home, finding out if this is an option is definitely worth considering.

What does a good ‘care at home’ service offer?

Good elderly care at home service will offer help with cooking, cleaning, and taking care of the person’s needs. It will also provide someone to take the person out of the house for walks, to go shopping, or just to visit.

Hiring a professional caregiver can feel a bit overwhelming because there are so many different options. There are in-home caregivers on websites, live-in caregiving at nursing homes or assisted living facilities, hospice care (which provides help with day-to-day tasks), and even caretakers provided by the government who meet the person in their own home.

Elderly Care Home services can help with:

Bathing and dressing · Physical and/or occupational therapies · Dental care · Grooming Cooking and shopping for groceries Respite care (a temporary break in caregiving) Alerting medications (medication reminders) Light housekeeping and laundry etc.

Some of these services may also be available through the government at a low price. Research about your local Government Services for Seniors to find out how you can qualify.

What can you do on your own?

Similarly, there are things that you can do on your own before hiring an elderly care provider at home. For example, you can make sure the person’s living space is safe with good lighting and easy access to furniture, medication management software, or alerts for their schedules, reminding them of what they need to take every day. You might also be able to arrange alternative transportation through public transportation or taxis if you’re worried about the person’s mobility.

Helping old parents or other family members about their social life is also very important. You can help them communicate with family, friends, and neighbors. You might be able to provide transportation so they can go out with their loved ones or just meet them somewhere for an activity of some kind.

However, you’ve probably read this far because you’re already overwhelmed trying to keep up with all that your family member needs. Burnout is common among families whose members are diagnosed with dementia or other forms of mental disability. Conditions like dementia and other chronic diagnoses that come with age affect entire families and their inner relations. It is good to have an outside person doing ‘all the dirty work’ so the family can focus on sharing love and support.