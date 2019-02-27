Why in-home care is preferable?

words Alexa Wang

When it comes to late-stage assisted living for seniors, an important choice must always be made — institutionalized or in-home care. It is the duty of families to select the most suitable option for their beloved parents and grandparents to ensure an optimal experience in terms of caregiving, well being, and satisfaction.

Now, while both have their pros and cons, we’ve put together a helpful guide outlining the most compelling reasons for why in-home care is always preferable to nursing homes and retirement communities. From flexibility and companionship to cost considerations, there’s nothing like being taken care of at home to fully enjoy the ultimate stages of life!

Personalized Care

For starters, the greatest advantage of senior in-home care is that it provides the opportunity for a tailored, well-rounded experience at all times. In fact, having a single professional caregiver dedicated to the health and well being of an elder on a one-on-one basis creates a sense of trust, which is bound to put the person at ease during their daily routine. These professionals monitor medical history and are effective in preventing conditions and ailments that come with age. In contrast, those who permanently reside in hospitals or assisted living facilities will often be looked after by several doctors and nurses, which can take away that bond — this is especially problematic and overwhelming for those who suffer from Alzheimer’s or dementia.

Convenience

It’s a fact that many elders will—by far—prefer to stay in their lifelong home rather than uprooting to an unfamiliar place to receive medical treatment, check-ups, and more. That is the main reason why a growing number of specialized health providers now offer their services for in-home care; the dedicated team over at Care Shyft believe that this is the best option to provide seniors with a convenient, comfortable, and dignified living experience. So, whether you choose to opt for an intermittent or permanent caregiver, personal care from the comfort of your own home is bound to a safe and convenient alternative.

Independence and Companionship

In a similar vein, in-home care is a chance for seniors to retain their freedom and build a close relationship with their trusted caregiver. Moving to an institutionalized facility, sometimes unwillingly, can be frustrating and often depressing for those who struggle with loss of independence and mobility. As such, the possibility of being cared for at home should be a comforting prospect for many. Besides, a caregiver provides much more than health monitoring and routine treatments; they are essential companions to keep elders entertained with conversations, activities, games, and even assist them with light housekeeping chores.

Reassurance for Families

As a concerned relative, so long as you call on the services of an established reputable provider, you will have peace of mind knowing that you can safely rely on a qualified in-home caregiver to take good care of your beloved elders. It is indeed a great option for those who work, travel, and raise families full time. Also, being able to pay a visit any time you wish, or to be there whenever necessary (without the restrictions of visiting hours) is all you need to feel reassured about the health and safety of your senior family members.

Cost-effectiveness

One of the major advantages of choosing in-home care is that it is significantly less expensive than traditional nursing homes, retirement communities, or other types of private facilities. In fact, the American National Association of Home Care estimates that the average cost of home care stands at around $132 per visit, versus $544 per day in conventional nursing facilities. While you certainly can’t put a price on health, especially regarding the elderly, this is bound to be a more economical choice in the long run.

Better Health Outcomes

Last but not least, factoring in all the aspects mentioned above, it was shown that elderly patients enjoy a relatively better quality of life with in-home care. Being in a familiar environment with access to individualized, around-the-clock medical support removes the stress of being in a strange place, which can extend and maximize the life, well being, and happiness of senior citizens.

In-home health care is a growing trend in the elder care sector throughout the nation. Many seniors will prefer staying at home over going to a specialized facility because they are attached to their places of living, their habits, memories, and more. As we’ve seen, assisted living from home has several advantages, from personalized care and independence to affordability and proximity with family. Ultimately, choosing this option will guarantee a prosperous and comfortable experience!