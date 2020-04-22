How To Minimize the Cost of Dental Implants

words Al Woods

Good dental hygiene practices are so important for keeping your teeth healthy and looking great. We all want to have a winning smile and there are various techniques and options which can help give you the dazzling smile that we all want. Teeth whitening, professional cleaning and polishing are all great options for helping to perfect the teeth you have, but what about the teeth that you don’t have?

Dental implants are ideal for filling any gaps that you have in your mouth with a functional, realistic fake tooth. Dental implants can totally transform your smile however they can be very expensive. Even just a single implant can cost several thousand dollars and a full set can set you back tens of thousands. This is a huge amount of money for anyone and so it is really important to try and find ways to reduce these fees. To help everyone out there who is considering dental implants, this article is a good on how to minimize the costs involved.

1. Offset some of the Cost Through Dental Insurance

There are many dental insurance plans which are available on the market but it is important when purchasing your policy that you check with the provider that it covers dental implants. Many insurance providers still categorize dental implants as experimental procedures and so will not cover them. If you are considering implants, find out whether your dental insurance plan will at least cover all or part of the costs of replacement dentures or of the aftercare that will be required as these too can be very expensive. Your dental surgeon may need to make some adjustments to the implants or check that everything has healed up properly.

2. Understand how Dental Implants Work

In order to minimize the cost of dental implants, it is first necessary to understand what they are and how they work. Dental implants can be inserted to replace a single tooth or if necessary a whole set of teeth. There are other options for replacing missing teeth like dentures or a fixed dental bridge. Both are viable options but they have major disadvantages when compared to dental implants. Dentures can affect your sense of taste and also need to be put in for use and then taken out again which is inconvenient. Dental bridges are more convenient than dentures because they are permanently fixed in your mouth but need to be supported by the other teeth around them. This is a problem because if there are any problems with the supporting teeth then you will need more work done. Dental implants do not need to be removed like dentures and are placed directly into your jawbone and so don’t need to rely on the surrounding teeth for support. For these reasons, dental implants are the most desirable solution for missing teeth, however, as a result, they are also the most costly.

3. Understand the Usual Cost Dental Implants

It is first important to understand how much dental implants usually cost if you are going to be able to find ways to make savings. There is a lot of work that goes into fitting dental implants and the cost of this work can really start to add up. It is very rare that you already have a perfect gap for the implant to just be put into and so the first thing that the dental surgeon has to do is to remove any damaged or broken teeth that will be replaced with implants. Next, the dental surgeon must attach the implant into your jaw bone. This will ensure that it is held really securely and will allow you to use the false tooth or false teeth the same as your real ones. Finally, the surgeon will attach the denture onto the implant. Dental surgery is a highly skilled job and so the fees for all of this can be very substantial. For one implant you can expect to pay between $3000 to $5000 whilst a whole set of implants may be around $30,000. The first way to minimize the cost of dental implants is to make sure that you do thorough research into all of your local dental surgeons and see who quotes you the best price for fitting your dental implants. Remember however that it is more important to choose a dental surgeon who is going to do a good job rather than choosing one purely based on price.

Dental implants are a great option for anyone who needs replacement teeth. Minimizing the cost of dental implants is very important because the procedure can be really expensive. If you are considering dental implants, make sure to shop around for an experienced dental surgeon who will be able to advise you.