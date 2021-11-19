Women’s jackets: winter 2021’s most requested colors

words Alexa Wang

The jacket is one of the symbol-garments of winter, or at least of this mid-season that leads from late fall to early winter: in a few words, it is the most requested piece of clothing when Christmas starts to approach. Once, going out covered in a “simple” jacket was considered a strictly male attire, while the women were more bound to wear something more exclusive (coats or even furs, for those who could afford them). But know times have changed (fortunately, we would add), and now the women’s jackets are among the most desired Christmas gifts basically every year.

Each season – or rather, each year – has its must-haves, but this piece of clothing seems to never go out of fashion, especially in its several female versions. What actually changes are shapes, materials and – most of all – colors. Or, in many cases, color schemes and color combinations. For what concerns the 2021 collections, many people operating in the fashion business predicted – several months ago – a sort of “new wave” from the point of view of chromatic choices. The actual things, indeed, seem to be quite different, since the most wanted colors of this winter are pretty classical. Let’s see, in detail, what they are.