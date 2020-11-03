How to Choose the Right-Fitting Dress Shirt

words Al Woods

A dress shirt should fit a man well. It is an essential piece of clothing that every man should wear, and it has been part of men’s style for nearly two centuries.

Menswear has not changed much from the Victorian period, and as the dress shirt was a fundamental part of a man’s wardrobe then, so too is it now. However, a dress shirt should fit properly, for if it does not, he will come across as a man who knows nothing about clothing, fashion, nor does he know how to dress. Picking the perfect fitting dress shirt can be difficult, but with this page, that is no longer a problem!

Style of Dress Shirt

When picking a dress shirt, you must pick the shirt that best suits you and your style. Traditional dress shirts have pointed collars and holes on the cuffs for cufflinks. However, in the mid-1920s, a style emerged in America which is known as ‘trad’ – it then evolved into ‘ivy style’ which is still prominent today. It is a slightly dressed down type of formal; if you are a fan of these styles, then rather than a traditional dress shirt, why not wear an Oxford shirt? You can find Oxford shirts for men in all sizes and shapes, with tailored, slim, or traditional fits. Oxford shirts are a good alternative to a typical dress shirt.

Fit

The fit of your shirt is very important. As was mentioned in the previous point, you can find shirts in a wide range of sizes, from tailored to a slim fit, to traditional, to loose. It depends entirely on your personal style. Although it is worth mentioning, the days of traditional fit or loose-fitting shirts are really no more. We live in an age where slim fit and tailored fit rule the roost. If you want to look fashionable and sleek, either of the aforementioned would work.

Bespoke

Bespoke clothing is a great alternative to buying ready to wear items of clothing. Bespoke clothing can be rather more expensive, but it offers you clothing that will fit you like the proverbial glove, and clothing that will [if cared for] last you a lifetime. Bespoke shirts do not actually cost that much, and there are alternatives, which will be mentioned in the next paragraph.

Made-to-Measure and Made-to-Order

Both of these [made-to-measure and made-to-order] are great alternatives to a bespoke shirt, for half the price. They allow you to order clothing that will fit you perfectly, with your measurements, but without the traditional bespoke process. You will have to measure yourself and send it off to the company. Made-to-order is slightly less expensive, with made-to-measure being more expensive; with the latter, you will have to see a tailor to take your measurements, whereas the former can be done entirely online. The latter allows alterations afterward, the former does not.

Now, with the help of this page, you know a few ways to ensure you get the perfect fitting dress shirt. Looking good means feeling good. Always look your best when dressing up.