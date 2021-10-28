Is Modern Farmhouse Style Dead? Not Even Close – Here’s Why

words Alexa Wang

One of the few things all interior design trends have in common is their finite lifespan. One day, you’re looking at something so desirable you’d pay just about anything to have in your home. The next, the same décor looks drab, dated and not worth paying a penny for.

This is the risk you take when overhauling your home’s ddécor, if you focus on fads over genuine style.

With modern farmhouse, you’re looking at the dictionary definition of the latter. Here and there, you’ll hear talk that modern farmhouse is going out of style. That after centuries of looking fantastic, it’s no longer the way to design and decorate today’s home.

In reality, this really could not be further from the truth. Modern farmhouse has always been the epitome of timelessness. A style that has no expiry date, proven by many centuries of popularity in countless cultures worldwide.

So before swapping out your rustic extendable table for something more 21st century, consider the following benefits of modern farmhouse décor:

A Touch of Nature Indoors

Over the years, an endless list of interior design trends have attempted to bring elements of nature into the home. Shy of a few short-lived trends, there has always been the desire to bring a touch of the outdoors indoors.

With modern farmhouse décor, this is not something you really need to try to accomplish. It all happens naturally, given how modern farmhouse is based primarily on natural elements.

Achieving the modern farmhouse look means pairing raw woods with textured stones and as many plants and flowers as you can bring in. Rustic wooden picture frames, stone flooring, dried flowers and so on – all perfect for connecting with nature.

Rather than having to force a bunch of random natural elements into your décor, modern farmhouse embraces the best of all nature has to offer.

Simplicity with a Splash of Colour

The outright simplicity of achieving the modern farmhouse look has also sustained its popularity over the centuries. For the most part, farmhouse design is almost exclusively about practicality. Minimalist spaces that serve a functional purpose, with just a few decorative touches.

What’s important to remember is that the simpler the décor, the more eye-catching the features it incorporates. A modern farmhouse kitchen could be predominantly decorated in neutral tones and exposed wood, complimented with a bright and bold burst of colour here and there.

It’s an approach to interior décor that illustrates how simple and understated does not have to be boring. Instead, you simply have to use your imagination to make the space your own.

A World of Treasures Just Waiting to be Found

Another point of appeal with modern farmhouse is its capacity to accommodate such a wide range of ornaments and accessories. Take a trip to a local antique fare (or even a car boot sale) and you’ll be well and truly spoilt for choice.

The dated, vintage, rustic, worn and distressed will always have its place in the modern farmhouse kitchen. In fact, picking up weird and wonderful adornments to make the place completely unique is half the fun.

From vases to clocks to fruit bowls to plant pots, a few well-positioned accessories really can make all the difference. All of which are not only readily available, but given away for practically nothing these days.

An Investment in Timelessness

Above all else, it is the comfort, practicality and true timelessness of modern farmhouse that makes it so appealing.

Over time, the modern farmhouse style has evolved and adapted to current trends. But all the while, the primary principles of the concept have remained unchanged.

Spending time and money creating inviting interiors is only worth doing if the result lasts. If you find yourself disenchanted with your home within a few years of renovating it, you’ve wasted your money.

With modern farmhouse, you are looking at a cost-effective investment in timelessness. One with limitless scope for alterations, modifications and refinements along the way.

The modern farmhouse style never fails to transport you back to a simpler time. Or time where the only thing that mattered was covering your most basic requirements – food, family, warmth and shelter.

For all the convenience and entertainment of the modern home, there’s nothing quite like cosying up by an open fire in a traditional farmhouse interior. Something that explains the universal appeal of the modern farmhouse style, and why it will never (ever) go out of style.