How to Overcome Language Learning Plateaus and Keep Making Progress

words Al Woods

Photo by Jopwell

Learning a language can be a great adventure, but it is also a challenging process. At some stage of your adventure, you might feel like you hit a wall and don’t progress anymore. You might get an impression that you just keep repeating the same words or even feel uncomfortable while trying very hard to end your sentence. All of this can be a sign of a language plateau.

Unfortunately, many language learners lose their patience and decide to not practice anymore, at all. That’s a pity, because language plateauing is a normal part of learning a language. Even experienced language learners can experience it. However, we checked with a language specialist from Lingomee.com for tips on how to overcome language learning plateaus.

Check What Are Your Learning Goals Again

Learning a language can be time and energy consuming. Even though it can bring you great advantages, it is easy to lose motivation. This is why, when you experience a learning plateau or you lose your excitement for any other reason, review why you decided to learn the language.

Remind yourself the reason you had in the beginning and check if it is still valid. If not, it’s time to find other objectives – perhaps you aim to pass an exam to get into a good university, or maybe you want to travel through a country where the language is spoken. Any reason is good, as long as it makes you excited about developing your language skills.

Build a Language Learning Routine

Sometimes, no matter your goal, you might simply feel unmotivated, but even on days like this, you need to keep practicing. This is when setting a good learning routine comes in handy.

You might start with creating a study plan for a week. This way, you are not only more focused and can visualize what you need to learn and when, but you also create small objectives that you can follow.

On the days when you really don’t want to learn, tell yourself you will try just for five minutes. It will help you to keep up with a routine. Additionally, after five minutes you might feel like continuing work.

Contact a Native Speaker

Many people can notice that they use the same word over and over again. That is one of the signs that you are experiencing a language plateau. Knowing you have so many words and phrases you could use but don’t know how can be frustrating.

The great way to develop your vocabulary and see improvement quickly is by talking with a native speaker, for example during online classes. If you work with a language teacher, they can point out that you keep repeating some things and show you how you can work around it.

Use Interesting Methods of Learning

After a while, you might feel overwhelmed by learning. In that situation, try to find alternative methods of learning that will bring you joy. You can watch a series in the native language, play a video game, or reach for one of many learning apps.