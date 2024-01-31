Sega Bodega BBC 6Music show & single ‘Deer Teeth’

words Alexa Wang

I love the beginning of this track by Sega Bodega. It shows you as well that you have to have guts to create electronic music of any worth in 2024. Most things have been thought about and done in music. To stand apart you have to put yourself on the line and go with your gut.

That is why I love this some much. At first you feel as though your inside someone’s head – someone else’s dream. There’s lots of gentle hissing and vocal layering.

Then the main vocal line sweeps in with any almost folkish / medieval flavour but still quite modern in tone and style. The words again are like fragments from a dream. The whole track is a delight and bathes you in Bodega’s singular style and vision.

He’s a busy chap too. He premiered the single this week on BBC 6Music during the first instalment of his 8 week ‘Lose Yourself with..’ residency on the station – listen back to the mix HERE.

His first new music of 2024, and following a wildly successful string of acclaimed production work for other artists, including Shygirl’s Mercury nominated album ‘Nymph’, Caroline Polachek, Eartheater and more, ‘Dear Teeth’ is a return to Sega Bodega’s now signature blend of left-field electronica that teases an upcoming solo project for 2024.

Born in Ireland, raised in Glasgow and now based in Paris, producer, performer and label head Sega Bodega – AKA Salvador Navarrete – has built a reputation as one of the UK’s most innovative and precocious creative minds. His impact spans music, fashion and film, soundtracking some of the most important cultural moments in recent years, as well as building a catalogue of solo releases that traverse genre, style and composition.

In late 2022, Sega released the 6Music playlisted single ‘Kepko’ closely followed by a remix of Björk’s ‘Ovule’ in early 2023. Sega Bodega’s last full release – 2021’s Romeo – showcases an otherworldly production style that has marked him as a pioneer within the alternative and electronic worlds. A true multi-hyphenate, alongside his two solo albums, Bodega has been a crucial hand in countless projects over the past decade, from the development of artists under his NUXXE label, to production for the likes of Caroline Polachek, Oklou, Shygirl, Eartheater, Kiss Facility, and more.