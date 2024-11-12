Should You Worry About Looking Good In The Gym?

Pexels – CC0 License

Most people don’t want to look disheveled and unkept, for obvious and understandable reasons. But of course, you’re not going out to an evening meal when heading to your daily or bi-weekly gym session. You’re there to work out and to express your energy, perhaps to the point where you’re a spluttering mess after hard sprints or weightlifting. Don’t worry, you can go at it again after you recover, and while you may look somewhat out of sorts on the outside, exercise can make us feel great internally.

But as the rise of designer activewear often tells us – many people are concerned about looking good in the gym too. Not just flattered, but well put together. There’s nothing wrong with this, of course, you feel good if you look good, but is now really the time? Well, we’d argue that outside of aesthetic concerns, you may find some real benefits in planning the right equipment for you.

Of course, the answer to our prior question is a resounding “No, of course not.” You don’t have to look good in the gym, and arguably, the worse you look, the more you’ve actually worked out. But there’s nuance here. “Looking good,” after all, isn’t just about preparing for a date, but planning what you need and finding clothes and apparel that fit you.

Let’s consider what that may look like below:

Managing Your Footwear & Support

Your feet take quite a beating during most workouts unless you’re rowing or cycling or performing other movements that take the weight off them. Some people try to get by with basic sneakers, but proper athletic shoes make such a difference in how your workout feels, especially if you have specific needs like flat-footed support or high arch protection.

The main thing is finding shoes that work for your specific activities – running shoes tend to feel different than cross-trainers or weightlifting shoes for instance. Nobody wants their feet sliding around inside their shoes during a heavy lift or getting blisters halfway through a run. But how does this make you look good?

Well, proper shoes show you know what you’re doing, they keep your posture upright more easily (better for form and physical benefits after the workout), and you get to design the style you like to make you feel more confident in your gym gear!

Fitting, Comfortable Clothes

Workout clothes need to move with you, not against you. Leave the jeans at home, or at least change out of them in the locker room. Well-designed second skin leggings serve a real purpose – they stay in place and don’t bunch up during exercise, while still hugging your form and feeling protective.

The same goes for any workout gear really. Loose clothes might feel comfortable walking around, but they can get in the way during certain movements and you don’t want to trip over your lower cuffs when out on a run. Most people find that moisture-wicking fabrics make a big difference in comfort level too, especially during intense sessions For instance, they can help you avoid chafing against sweaty legs when running, which isn’t the nicest image, but certainly helps you feel better.

Fitted clothes look cool anyway in and out of the gym, so perhaps now could be the time to invest in a proper pair that works with you as opposed to just old dirty t-shirts you use now and then.

Plan Your Hygiene & Grooming Around Your Session

Nobody expects you to look fresh as a daisy after an hour of cardio, and if you do they just assume you’re in the gym to hang out and socialize more than anything else, but a little planning goes a long way.

Some find that working out with a bare face feels better than having makeup running into their eyes, for instance, as you can always apply that after. Hair needs some thought on top of that, as you’ll want it secure enough to stay put during jumping or running around, and bobbles or headbands can work well for this.

The nice thing about after-workout showers is that they feel amazing after pushing yourself hard, so finding a gym that has them can make the visit feel much better, as can squeezing in a gym session and feeling fresh after your work lunch. Just remember to have some kind of footwear for shared showers like waterproof sandals – otherwise, you may catch foot infections, which is no one’s idea of a good time.

Packing Your Gym Bag

A well-packed gym bag makes everything easier, and you can think about how comfortable you are bringing that with you. Lugging a massive bag instead of a quick one you can easily wash between sessions is best if you’re active through most of the day.

Better yet, you don’t need anything too expensive – just the essentials like a fresh towel, shower stuff, and a change of clothes is enough. Some people keep a spare set of workout clothes in their cars just in case.

Having deodorant and dry shampoo around can help you feel more presentable after a quick workout during lunch break too, or even if you’ve been going at it during multiple sessions of the gym equipment. The main thing is making sure you have what you need without lugging around too much extra stuff, and traveling light helps you feel the gym is less of a burden, which will inspire you to bound back into the room with a sense of confidence. There’s hardly anything that looks better than this.

Privacy & Boundaries

It’s fair to say that working out puts us in shared spaces where everyone’s focused on their own thing. Some people feel self-conscious about that at first, but most are too wrapped up in their own workouts to pay much attention to others.

Finding quieter times at the gym can help if you’re still getting comfortable with the environment and worried about looking like a newbie. Having headphones around gives you an easy way to create your own space when you want it too. Just remember, no matter how good you look, you’re well within your rights to not partake in conversation with those who might try to befriend you, outside of general administrative measures like asking if the equipment is free.

With this advice, we hope you can more easily look good in the gym