Making Your Home as Stylish as Your Wardrobe: Key Investment Pieces to Transform Your Space

words Alana Webb

Interior design and fashion have long worked hand-in-hand with one another. Editorial photography, set design, and even runway styles have influenced, enhanced, and collaborated with the fashion looks we see and love today.

After all, fashion and style go hand-in-hand, so if you want to embody the art you wear in more than just your closet, it’s time to revamp your living space. Your home is a canvas that will set the tone for every day, evening, and night.

To help you focus your interior design efforts, start with these key investment pieces to transform your space:

· Your Sofa

Sitting options are a critical part of your interior design for one key reason – they’re not just something you look at, but part of the tactile experience of your home. This means you need a sofa that is beautiful, comfortable, and functional. To help narrow down your list, consider these design options:

A Leather Sofa

If you want something that is striking to look at, soft to the touch, and hard-wearing, then leather couches are for you. Leather is the perfect material for all kinds of looks, from sharp and structured, to rounded and cozy. Leather also takes on a stunning patina as it gets used, making it a living art piece for your home.

An Antique Sofa

So many beloved designs of eras have gone by, allowing you a number of ways to bring history, art, and design into your home. A few of today’s most popular options, for example, are mid-century, Art Deco, and Victorian. If you are a vintage lover, however, remember to either get your couch fully fumigated or reupholstered to avoid the risk of pests or mold.

A Cloud Sofa

Cloud sofas are modern, fun, and, above all, extremely comfortable. If you are someone who prefers more of a light and airy, minimalist, or contemporary look, then a cloud sofa can be just what the doctor ordered.

· Your Lights

Light makes a space. It changes the colors, warmth, and tone of your home immediately. That’s why you need to consider how your wall color looks not just in daylight, but also in artificial light.

More than just the tone of light bulb you use, however, you also need to think about shape. Light is a huge part of our living experience, so investing in art-forward lamps, chandeliers, and spotlights will make a huge difference in how your space feels, and even how it’s designed.

· Your Art

Art is another timeless way to bring your space out of the everyday and into the fashionable. There are so many ways you can hack this as well if you are on a budget. For example, you can get affordable prints or even frame a wallpaper mural if you want a large-scale piece at a fraction of the price.

· Your Surfaces

Finally, your surfaces. Start with upgrading the largest surfaces in your space so that they are either more design-forward, more practical or, ideally, both. If you have a small space, for example, upgrading to a beautiful fold-out dining table will allow you to add more visual interest while keeping the table small for everyday use.