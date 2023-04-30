10 Simple Switches for an Eco-Friendly Life

words Al Woods

There are a number of different ways in which you can change your normal routines and adopt a greener way of life. Making simple switches now will not only reduce your impact on the planet, but it will also help to inform the people around you too.

You are always keen to do your part and help the world become a better and healthier place to live for future generations. When it comes to creating more eco-friendly habits, it’s best to start small and then work your way up towards the bigger changes. If you’re unsure where to begin, here are ten simple switches you can make today for a more eco-conscious lifestyle.

Shop Locally

Shopping at your local butchers or green grocers is truly one of the best ways to help the planet. Going straight to the source of the products cuts out on transportation emissions and it also provides you with fresher and more delicious food.

Say “No” To Plastic Bags

Invest in a pretty canvas bag or three instead of getting a plastic bag at the checkout; it really is that simple!

Invest in Solar Panels

Making your home a more eco-friendly place to live should be one of your first ports of call when it comes to improving your overall lifestyle. Looking into solar panels and battery storage could be the perfect solution to transform your home into an energy efficient property. As well as doing your part for the environment, it will also help to increase the value of your property if you are looking to sell one day.

Use Your Food Leftovers

Instead of allowing your food leftovers to sit in the fridge for days and days, you need to actually make use of them! Plan out your meals in advance and think about how you can incorporate leftovers into other meals during the week.

Buy Non-Plastic Beauty Products

Cutting down on plastic beauty products is one of the best ways to reduce your carbon footprint. Opt for brands that offer recyclable containers and try to stick to non-plastic beauty whenever possible.

Cut Back on Fast Fashion

Buying from fast fashion brands may be quick and convenient, but they are not friends to the environment in any way. The way these garments are created and manufactured are incredibly harmful to the clothing industry and the environment too. Try to invest in high quality pieces of clothing that are going to last you for a long time.

Get Stuck into DIY Projects Instead of Buying Brand New

When you find a hole in your favorite jeans or your coffee table gets a stain, you should turn to upcycling and DIY to fix them up instead of buying brand new products. Although it can be very tempting to throw old things away, this is causing a huge build up of waste in landfill sites when you could make do with what you already have.

Get Savvy With Food Shopping

Planning your meals ahead of time will not only give you a great sense of organization, but it will also benefit the environment in the long run too. With less food wastage you will be doing your part to conserve the planet and only consume what you need.

Reduce Your Laundry Washes

If you’re the type of person who constantly has the washing machine running throughout the day, now is the ideal time to rethink this habit. You are wasting a lot of water and energy by doing this, so try to spot clean your clothes if you can rather than throw them straight into the laundry pile.

Save The Bees

Believe it or not, bees play a vital role in our lives and the environment around them, and it’s so important to conserve each species for a brighter future. In your garden, you can work magic for honey bees by planting many of the same species of flower in large areas. This helps to optimize each of the bees’ visits so they aren’t wasting energy, and they can pollinate efficiently.

As you can see, there are a number of small and positive changes you can make to your everyday life which will have a positive effect on the world around you. Helping the environment and supporting the earth’s natural ecosystem is something that more people should be doing, so why not make these changes today? All you need to do is figure out how these changes can fit into your life and you will be able to make huge steps towards making the world a more pleasant and green place to live both now and in the future.

Image from Pexels – CC0 Licence