Security Systems for the Elderly – Which are the Must-Haves

Security systems offer a lot of benefits to the people who own them. We often think of them as tools that you can rely on for safety such as detecting break-ins. Yet, they also have plenty of benefits that are directly related to the needs of the elderly, like functions for fall detection.

However, not every security system is as reliable as the last one. That means that it’s important to take a careful look at which systems you can trust for yourself and your elderly family members. Here, we’ll break down some of the most popular options on the market.

ADT Home Security

ADT is a big name in home security for good reason – they’re trustworthy for anyone of any age, including the elderly.

There are a few different systems that ADT offers users. All of their systems include a familiar kit of items, though. At the very least, you’ll have access to entryway contacts, a digital control panel, keychain remote, and a motion detector. You’ll also receive a yard sign and a window sign to advertise the system which is a tactic in and of itself that’s good as a deterrent to potential criminals.

Seniors who use an ADT security system have access to 24/7 monitoring and a loud alarm that will sound to alert the senior and scare off intruders. Plus, it’s a great choice for seniors since all installations are professional and hands off for the owner of the system, making it smooth sailing. You can also rely on ADT to adapt to any home and offer ongoing customer support when needed.

SimpliSafe Home Security

SimpliSafe is a great option for seniors because the options are versatile. If you want a full security kit, they have plenty of options to help depending on the size of your home and what you need. On the other hand, they also offer individual components, so you can create a home security system in an a la carte style as well if you aren’t satisfied with a kit.

With their monthly standard service, SimpliSafe also offers the chance to use their ongoing service. This is separate from the simple effort of keeping the individual components of the system running.

Part of this service allows an account to have up to five email addresses and phone numbers attached to it. This means that when something like a smoke alarm or glass break sensor is activated, a few different people get a notification. This will help other family members keep an eye on their elderly loved one’s safety even if they aren’t right there next to them.

For an even safer choice, you can opt for their monthly premium service which they call Interactive. This will add the benefit of a professional monitoring the senior’s home security system. This way, if emergency services need to be alerted, there’s someone on standby to do it. It will also allow users to monitor their systems remotely.

Adobe Home Security System

While the Adobe system is slightly lesser known than an option like ADT or SimpliSafe, this is mostly due to the fact that it hasn’t been around as long. Yet, it’s still a system that’s worth looking into for seniors.

The system itself is easy to set up. All you really need to do is plug it in and then verify it through the app. If you aren’t sure where to start, they have basic kits that cover the fundamentals of home security. Even better, this home security system offers mobile alerts to the elder who lives in the home and any caregivers if something happens without requiring a monthly paid plan. With a paid plan, you can opt for professional monitoring as well but it’s completely optional.

It will also support a number of additional devices to in-home security if the user is interested in them. This includes options like outdoor cameras and Z-Wave which lets you add extras like smart locks and lights.

Vivint Home Security

Again, it’s worth mentioning that many seniors don’t know how or don’t feel comfortable setting up their own home security systems. That’s why it’s so valuable that Vivint offers the option of professional installation. This means that seniors don’t have to worry about coordinating their new home security system and integrating it into their house.

You can choose a variety of features with your security system as well. There are basic functions like a control panel, cameras, and smart locks but you can also include tools such as sensors for broken glass or forced entry.

Security systems are a large market that allows for plenty of customization to fit a homeowner’s needs. There are plenty of options out there, so it’s important to consider each of them carefully.