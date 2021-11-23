One-stop Guide to Decorating Your Home with Paintings

words Alexa Wang

Does it feel like something is missing in your home? You may have already set the furniture and the overall décor, but what about your walls? Don’t they feel too empty? How about giving them a personality with a little bit of art? Bring home the best piece that fits your style and incorporate it into your furnished establishment. Of course, it’s all fun and games when it comes to picking artwork, but if you want to compliment your décor, keep reading to find out more.

Back to basics: where do the paintings go?

If you genuinely want to impress your guests as well as feel like an art curator, remember to have everything pre-planned, especially when it comes to the paint. Find a suitable wall paint that will complement the art piece you wish to hang.

If you want to go for the primary white wall, an abstract piece of art showcasing bursts of color with harsher lines and details will make your home feel like a canvas on its own. On the other hand, if a contemporary approach is your thing, choose a softer color palette for your painting and have the backdrop be of a milder tone.

One thing to keep in mind is the proportion and composition of each piece. To make an environment more visually appealing and balanced, choose artworks that are either very large that fit the entirety of the wall or with smaller panels and grids to hang multiple pieces. It will create a sort of exhibition for guests to enjoy. Otherwise, place the artworks isolated from one another and have your wall look like an incomplete puzzle piece, a decision you made consciously for aesthetic purposes.

Have trouble arranging art? Look no further:

Consider going all out with a full-on display of a particular artwork with larger dimensions that speaks to you. Large paintings look best when left on their own. Any part of your home that you think may lack character, simply add fine art to it and let the work speak for itself. If you have an isolated part in your room, conclude the final aesthetic with simple decorations to prop up the masterpiece hanging on the wall.

Art comes in different shapes and sizes. For small-sized paintings, remember to play with different dimensions for other pieces. Also, consider pairing vertical and horizontal artworks together to add a rarity to your wall. You can then complement it with minimalistic artifacts without taking away focus from your art collection.

Try following a particular theme, especially regarding the color of the furniture. Keep in mind to meld the whole room’s vibe with the painting of your choice, a decision that will significantly pay off as it will showcase the tidiness and beauty of your household.

Now you are ready to embrace the curator in you and create your exhibition at home. So, let’s get started browsing the lovely pieces on A.M. Modern Art.