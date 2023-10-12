Increase Your Bar’s Revenue By Adding These Fun Features

words Al Woods

In an increasingly competitive market, it’s critical for bars and taverns to offer more than just a wide range of beverages. To rise above the competition, these establishments need to entice patrons with immersive, engaging, and fun experiences that extend beyond the standard bar scene. From innovative games to live entertainment, there are various features that can increase foot traffic, enhance customer satisfaction, and ultimately, boost your bar’s revenue. In this guide, we will delve into some of these exciting elements you can incorporate into your bar, transforming it from just another local watering hole into a thriving hotspot for fun and social camaraderie. When it comes to attracting and retaining customers, here are a few ideas that you can consider implementing in your bar:

Themed Nights/Events

Having themed nights or events is an excellent way to attract a diverse clientele by catering to different interests. You could host karaoke nights for music lovers, trivia quizzes for nerds, or even paint and sip sessions for the creatives. The possibilities are endless, and by offering a variety of themed nights, you can appeal to a broader demographic and increase your bar’s reach.

A good idea is to keep these events on a regular schedule, so patrons know when to expect them and can plan accordingly. You could also offer special promotions or discounts for those attending the themed nights, further incentivizing customers to visit your bar. If done right, themed nights can create a buzz and attract new customers, keeping your regulars coming back for more. You may even consider collaborating with other local businesses or organizations to co-host events, expanding your audience and boosting brand awareness.

Unique Games and Activities

Incorporating unique games and activities into your bar can provide a fun and interactive experience for patrons. From classic arcade games to modern virtual reality experiences, there are several options you can choose from depending on your target demographic. For example, if your bar attracts a younger crowd, you could install a foosball or ping pong table. For an older demographic, traditional board games or card games may be more suitable. Also, commercial arcade game machines such as pinball or air hockey can be a big hit. You can place them strategically near the bar to encourage customers to grab a drink while they play.

Offering these games for free or at a small cost can help increase the time spent by customers in your establishment and encourage them to purchase more drinks and food. You could also organize game nights or tournaments, creating a sense of friendly competition and community among your patrons. Enhancing the overall experience at your bar through these activities can attract new customers while retaining regulars.

Live Entertainment

Live music or performances can bring an exhilarating touch to any bar experience. Whether it’s a talented local band, a side-splitting stand-up comedy act, or even a captivating magician, having live entertainment can attract a crowd and cultivate a vibrant atmosphere. Strategically scheduling these performances during peak hours, such as weekends or happy hour, can help entice more customers to join in the excitement.

Another idea is to have open mic nights or talent shows, allowing local artists and performers to showcase their talents. This not only supports the local community but also adds variety to your entertainment lineup. With social media and word of mouth, live entertainment can help increase your bar’s visibility and attract a diverse audience.

Outdoor Space

Having an outdoor space at your bar can be a game-changer, especially during the warmer months. Patrons are always drawn to establishments with outdoor seating or patios, as they offer a different atmosphere and experience. You could decorate the space with string lights, plants, and comfortable seating to create an inviting ambiance. Hosting outdoor events such as BBQs or live screenings of sports games can also be a draw for customers.

Additionally, you could offer different types of outdoor activities like cornhole or giant Jenga that patrons can enjoy while sipping on their drinks. With the recent emphasis on social distancing and outdoor gatherings, having an outdoor space at your bar can be a valuable asset to attract customers and increase revenue.

Social Media Engagement

In today’s digital age, having a strong social media presence is crucial for any business. You can use different platforms like Instagram or Facebook to engage with your customers and promote your bar’s events and specials. Encourage patrons to share their experiences at your bar by creating unique hashtags or offering incentives for check-ins and tags. This not only increases your online reach but also helps create a community around your brand.

Utilizing social media can also help you gather feedback, suggestions, and ideas from customers to improve their experience at your bar. By involving them in the process, you can create a sense of ownership and loyalty towards your establishment. Additionally, by regularly promoting your bar’s features and events on social media, you can attract potential customers and keep your regulars informed and interested.

In conclusion, a myriad of exciting features can be added to your bar to enhance customer experience and increase revenue. From themed nights and engaging activities to live entertainment and utilizing social media for promotion, these additions can transform your establishment into a local hotspot for fun and camaraderie. While the initial investment may seem daunting, the potential returns in terms of increased customer loyalty and higher profits are bound to outweigh the costs. It’s all about creating an environment where customers feel engaged, entertained, and eager to return. With careful planning and strategic implementation, your bar can thrive beyond the conventional limits and become the talk of the town.