How to Surprise a Beer Lover? 6 Clever Tips Worth Your Time

words Al Woods

Who doesn’t love a nice cold beer on a hot summer day? The way it goes down just so and helps one to unwind after a hard day at work makes it something that feels as though it was genuinely gifted to us by the Gods! However, while plenty of people like beer, there are a select few who don’t merely love the amber nectar but hold it as a genuine passion, and it is these folks for whom this post is squarely aimed. We will explore six tips to help you surprise the beer lover in your life by gifting them a thoughtful gift that will show your true appreciation for them and their hobby.

Explore Local Breweries For Unique Options

When it comes to beer, there is a seemingly unlimited number of options at your disposal, and although it may appear confusing to the average beer drinker, to the connoisseur, it is just as wide and varied as the world of wine. Whether you opt for craft beer louisville style or something a little closer to home, you will be amazed at the sheer variety on offer. Each brewery will have its own unique blends and tastes that can uplift the drinking experience to something beyond the usual drink to forget your woes!

Plan A Beer-Tasting Party

If you are unable to find specialist breweries or have managed to do so and want to elevate your gift even further, it can be a great idea to host a beer-tasting party for you, the recipient, and your friends. These parties are somewhat akin to a wine-tasting event but have a slightly more informal feel that appeals to more types of folk. If you go down this route, just make sure to pair the beers with plenty of food to soak up the lashings of alcohol that you will all inevitably be consuming.

Create A Custom Beer Gift Basket

You can go as intricate or basic as you like with this option, and in some ways, it will depend on the person you’re buying the gift for. It might be best to fill the basket with a more extensive range of goodies if you’re purchasing it for a close relative and perhaps save a few bucks and go a little lighter if it’s for someone like a work colleague, etc.

Introduce Them To Homebrewing Kits

What self-confessed beer lover won’t enjoy crafting their very own beer based on their personal tastes? The answer is none! These kits allow you to create a beer based on your individual taste and make the brew as hoppy or as light as you desire.beer

Attend A Beer Festival Together

Most cities will have some sort of beer festival where you can indulge in a massive range of beers and accompanying snacks, and they all make for great gifts and are usually a fantastic time. If you really want to push the boat out and buy something that your other half will be utterly in awe of, you could take the boat out and book tickets to the world-famous Oktoberfest, which is pretty much the place to be for those who like beer and the surrounding festivities that only this event can provide.

Surprise With A Brewery Tour

If booking international tickets to Munich is slightly out of your budget (which is probably for most of us), the next best thing could be to book a tour of your local brewery or that of the beer the recipient enjoys. These tours are informative and typically involve conceding a healthy (unhealthy?) dose of the booze they make!

You have plenty of choices when it comes to buying a gift for those who consider beer a hobby. From a brewery tour to splashing the cash and heading to the other side of the world, the choice is yours to make!