Are you looking to take control of your health, but unsure where to start? Luckily, there are plenty of simple and practical ways to boost your well-being.

Here, we’ll explore how to build a foundation that supports your physical and mental health.

Focus on the basics

First things first: your day-to-day habits matter more than the latest fad diet or miracle gadget. Focus on:

Diet – Try to eat in a way that supports you. The NHS advises a balanced diet that prioritises plenty of fruit and vegetables, high fibre carbs, lean proteins and fewer ultra-processed foods.

Exercise – The guidelines for adults (age 19‑64) are at least 150 minutes of moderate‑intensity exercise per week, or 75 minutes vigorous, plus strength activity twice a week. Simple changes like brisk walks, cycling or short workouts can make a difference.

Sleep – Good sleep plays a big part in your overall well-being. Try to build habits around timing, minimise stimulants late in the day and wind down properly.

Hydration – Drinking enough water supports your body. Aim for 6 to 8 cups or glasses a day or more if the weather’s hot, you’ve been physically active, are ill or pregnant/breastfeeding.

Be proactive with health checks and screening

Did you know that the NHS offers a variety of screening tests?

For instance, the NHS Health Check for adults aged 40‑74 assesses things like blood pressure, BMI and risk of heart disease, stroke, kidney disease or type 2 diabetes.

This is valuable because many serious conditions are much easier to deal with when caught early.

By knowing your risk factors, such as inactivity, smoking, high blood pressure etc), you can work on improving them.

Consider your weight

Keeping within a healthy weight range for your height and build is beneficial for your health.

This is because being overweight increases the risk of health issues such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease and certain cancers.

If you’re thinking about how to lose weight, you might come across approaches like lifestyle changes (diet + exercise) or methods like weight loss injections.

Whatever route you’re considering, it’s vital to speak to your doctor first to make sure it’s safe and appropriate for you.

Manage your mental well-being

Your mental health isn’t separate from your physical health; they’re deeply connected. For example, exercise has strong benefits for mood, anxiety and stress.

Here are simple ways to support your mental well-being:

Build in regular downtime and rest.

Try stress‑management techniques like deep breathing, mindfulness and walks in nature.

Keep social connections strong and take time to chat, laugh and engage with others.

If you notice signs of worsening mood, anxiety, sleep problems or low energy that don’t improve, it’s worth discussing with your GP.

Taking control of your health doesn’t mean turning your life upside down. It means making sensible, consistent choices.

Over time, these habits help to improve your health, reduce the risk of illness and feel better day‑to‑day.

You’ve got this.