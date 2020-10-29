words Al Woods

Teeth whitening is the process of using bleach to make your teeth look whiter. It has become a very popular cosmetic procedure in recent years with many people looking to achieve a perfect smile.

Our smile has a huge impact on our appearance and, as a result, can also affect our confidence and the way that other people perceive us. With so many people choosing to whiten their teeth, it is important to know exactly what this process involves in order to decide whether it is the right option for you.

To inform all the people who are considering teeth whitening about the potential benefits, here is what teeth whiteners really do to your teeth.

The Purpose of Teeth Whitening

As its name suggests, teeth whitening is used to return your teeth to their natural white color. Our teeth get stained over our lifetime by the food and drinks we consume, and also by other substances like cigarette smoke or chewing tobacco. Whilst teeth whitening cannot suddenly make your teeth bright white overnight, it can lighten them by several shades if you use the right techniques and products. There are two main options for people looking to whiten their teeth: professional whitening done by a dentist, and at-home whitening kits. Both have their advantages, and their fans, so it is worth knowing about both to decide which one is best for you.

Professional Teeth Whitening

If you decide to have a professional whiten your teeth, the first thing you should know is that this is really a procedure that should be done by a dental professional as prescribed to you by a qualified dentist. The procedure may then be carried out by the dentist themselves or by another trained professional like a dental therapist or dental hygienist. There are various beauty salons and other clinics which provide teeth whitening services to their customers, but you should know that in many countries like the UK, it is illegal for any teeth whitening procedure to be done without a dental professional either conducting or overseeing the procedure.

Professional teeth whitening is usually done over the course of two months and involves multiple whitening sessions. The dental professional will create a mouthguard based on a cast of your teeth and show you how to apply the bleaching gel, how long to leave it on for, and how long you will need to keep this up. Another professional option called “power whitening” uses a laser to shine onto the bleach which accelerates its effects. This procedure is becoming very popular as it only takes around an hour to do.

At-Home Whitening Kits

These kits have become big business in recent years because they enable people to get the same results without having to go through the professional whitening process. The experts at Advanced Whitening explain that whilst these kits are potentially very effective, you need to make sure that you use a reputable one, and that you know what you are doing. There are some at-home whitening kits which lack the necessary amount of bleaching product to have any effect. Furthermore, without a qualified professional doing the treatment, the mouthguard which you get in the kit may not fit you well which can cause pain or increased sensitivity.

The Positive Effects of Teeth Whitening

The effectiveness of both professional and home teeth whitening varies from person to person. Many people have great results and find that their teeth are really transformed and are many times whiter. It is important to note that teeth whitening is not a permanent procedure and even the best results will fade in time. In order to maximize the results, avoid foods and drinks which will stain your teeth again, and quit smoking too.

Potential Negative Side-Effects of Teeth Whitening

Most people will not experience any negative effects but there are a small minority whose teeth become overly sensitive during the treatment period. The chemicals used in teeth whitening are very strong and so with home kits in particular, it is really important to make sure that your mouthguard fits perfectly or it can result in gum irritation. This can be exacerbated by the bleaching product getting on the gums which can cause minor burns for people with particularly sensitive gums. Just be sure to choose a home-kit which has great customer reviews and you should be fine.

Overall, teeth whitening is a very safe procedure which has great results for 99.9% of people. We all want to get that million dollar smile we have always dreamed of, and whether you go for professional whitening or an at-home kit, it can really change your life. Do your homework, speak to your dentist, and soon you will have perfect white teeth.