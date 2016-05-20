The global suit: sourcing the best from around the world

words Al Woods

Looking for the perfect new suit can be a challenge, especially when there’s so much choice on the market and endless combinations to choose from. Suits are smart, office staples and while the silhouette remains largely unchanged, there have been a series of evolutionary moments for the classic tailored suit. Locations across the globe have become hotspots for investing in the best quality elements of a suit.

We’re taking you on a whistle-stop tour of the world to find the best places to find quality suit parts.







Suit trousers

We begin our guide to the global suit with sourcing the best pair of tailored suit trousers. The UK is undoubtedly home to some of the best tailoring services available, and a well-fitting pair of trousers is an essential way to start piecing your look together. Head down Jermyn Street in London and find CT Shirts if you’re looking for a superb pair of suit trousers. The company has established a legacy as a powerhouse in tailoring since its origins in the 1730s. Charles Tyrwhitt’s range of suit trousers includes multiple fits and styles, and in recent years the brand has developed its material technology to introduce crease resistant products to its range. From timeless blue hues to the ever-popular Prince of Wales.

Suit jackets

Travel across into the Eastern hemisphere and arrive in Hong Kong, where the options for bespoke suit jackets are endless. The city is renowned for its impeccable, competitive tailoring methods and products. Whether you remain in the central district or venture towards the hustle and bustle of Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong is thriving with choice — making it the perfect place to pick up a bespoke suit jacket. The tailoring culture in Hong Kong differs massively from that in the UK, and you’ll find a plethora of tailors willing to take walk in appointments ready and armed with a tape measure. The choice of fabrics in traditional tailors in Hong Kong is also astounding. You will be able to create a jacket which truly represents your own individual style.

The suit buying process itself can be a lot quicker than in the West too. Asian tailors have a notorious reputation for producing high quality garments quickly.

Dress shirts

The shirt might seem like a less important aspect, but it has the power to tie your entire look together. It is vital for your comfort when you’re wearing your suit, so you will want to invest in a piece crafted from good quality fabric. Take a trip to Egypt and benefit from Egyptian cotton, known locally as ‘white gold’. Its production rates have risen in recent years, and it is a luxurious choice for a men’s dress shirt. Egyptian cotton items are made from a high-quality long staple fibre making it soft, strong and stress resistant. It is also resists pilling, and with the right care these garments can have a long lifespan.

Ties

Many of the finest handmade ties are made in Italy, France, and the UK. The smallest of details on your suit can have a huge impact on your choice of tie. In France and Morocco, sevenfold ties are finished in soap, and many styles feature a pleat or even rhinestones encrusted into their design. Italian ties are known for their luxurious details, with some even including gold chains. Charles Tyrwhitt’s range of luxury English ties are crafted from some of the finest UK sourced silk, helping you to tie your look together in the best way possible.

Go global when it comes to styling a new suit! Make sure to stop off at each of these destinations and tailor a true “World’s Best Suit” and invest in a good quality windproof umbrella to keep your suit safe from unpredictable weather conditions!

Sources:

https://www.businessinsider.com/best-white-dress-shirts-men?r=US&IR=T

https://www.nicholasjermyn.co.nz/blogs/journal/part-of-a-london-legacy

https://www.heraldscotland.com/life_style/15483923.the-fascinating-history-of-british-tailoring/

https://www.kingofcotton.com/article.php/53/why_egyptian_cotton