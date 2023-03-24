6 Things Women Should Know About Their Bodies

words Alexa Wang

Every woman deserves to know and understand their body. Our health and well-being, our comfort levels, our energy – all of these depend upon us being knowledgeable about the workings of our bodies. Yet many women lack access to reliable information or concrete guidance from experts.

It’s vital for anyone looking to foster a deeper connection with her biology. Read on for insights into female anatomy, hormones, fertility awareness methods, menopause transitioning tips, natural contraception advice, and more.

1. Maintaining Mammogram Regularity

As we age, our breast tissue changes, and it’s important to keep up with regular mammograms. According to the American College of Radiology (ACR), women should begin yearly mammograms at 40 unless family history or other risk factors necessitate earlier screenings. Prices for mammograms vary depending on location, insurance coverage, and other factors.

Most mammograms are relatively affordable and typically range from $50 to $150. Plus the prices of mammograms without insurance may be reduced if you qualify for financial assistance. Depending on the state, some programs may even offer free or low-cost screenings. So, it’s important to research and understand the options available in your area.

2. Understanding Hormonal Cycles

Women’s hormones cycle throughout the month, causing us to experience many emotions and physical symptoms. To better understand your body’s changing chemistry, consider tracking your menstrual cycle with an app like Clue or Moody Month. You can learn about the nuances of your monthly cycle by assessing your symptoms and the timeline of events. This information can help you better understand how to care for yourself during different parts of the month.

Additionally, tracking hormones has been linked with higher fertility awareness in general – especially helpful if you want to become pregnant or avoid pregnancy. By understanding the stages of your cycle, you can identify when you’re most fertile and use contraception accordingly.

3. Fertility Awareness Methods

Fertility awareness methods (FAMs) are one of the oldest forms of natural birth control. There are several types of FAMs, such as basal body temperature, cervical mucus monitoring, and the calendar method. By tracking different indicators in your body, you can determine when you’re most likely to become pregnant or least likely to conceive.

FAMs are not as reliable as other forms of birth control, but they can still be a helpful tool for understanding your body and fertility cycle. Plus, they do not require any invasive medical procedures or prescription drugs. However, you should consult a health professional before relying solely on FAMs for contraception. Furthermore, it’s important to note that FAMs do not protect against sexually transmitted infections.

4. Navigating Menopause Transitions

Menopausal transitions are a natural part of aging, and every woman will experience them differently. Hot flashes, mood swings, insomnia, and other symptoms are common during menopause, but there are ways to ease the transition. Menopause can be difficult for many women due to the physical and emotional changes it brings. To help simplify this time, here are some tips:

Stay informed – Educate yourself on the signs and symptoms of menopause so that you can recognize any changes in your body.

– Educate yourself on the signs and symptoms of menopause so that you can recognize any changes in your body. Talk to your doctor – It’s important to discuss any issues with your doctor, especially if you are experiencing severe or persistent symptoms such as hot flashes, insomnia, or mood swings.

– It’s important to discuss any issues with your doctor, especially if you are experiencing severe or persistent symptoms such as hot flashes, insomnia, or mood swings. Get Active – Exercise is a great way to manage menopause symptoms and can even reduce the risk of certain diseases.

– Exercise is a great way to manage menopause symptoms and can even reduce the risk of certain diseases. Eat healthy – Eating a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can help overall health during this transition.

5. Exploring Natural Contraception

For women looking to avoid unintended pregnancy, several natural contraception methods can help. As discussed previously, the Fertility Awareness Method (FAM) is an effective way to track fertility and plan for or abstain from sex during peak ovulation periods. There are other techniques, like the rhythm method and withdrawal, but these approaches are less reliable than FAM. Women who choose not to use hormonal birth control or prefer a more natural approach should always discuss their contraception choices with their healthcare provider.

6. Prioritizing Self-Care

Taking care of your body is integral to overall health and well-being, especially regarding women’s health. Self-care involves regular checkups with your doctor, exercising regularly, maintaining a healthy diet, and getting enough sleep. It also addresses mental health issues such as stress, anxiety, or depression. Women should make self-care a priority and seek professional help if needed.

Women’s health is complex, but by taking the time to understand our unique needs, we can support our well-being throughout every stage of our lives. From contraception to menopause, women should be empowered to take charge of their reproductive health and make informed decisions that best suit their needs. With proper knowledge and resources, women can choose their healthiest path.