Tips for wearing glasses on your wedding day

words Alexa Wang

The idea of wearing glasses on your wedding day might fill some people with dread and whilst many will opt to wear contact lenses instead, for others that just isn’t an option. Stumbling down the aisle isn’t a good look, and whilst you might not think your glasses aren’t either that’s certainly not true!

You can absolutely make your glasses work on your big day, and they certainly shouldn’t be something you try to hide or feel ashamed of, there are many things that could ruin your big day, but your glasses are not and will not be one of them. We have compiled a few tips to help you accept your glasses and to make the most of them on your special day:

Match them to your dress

If you are worried about them really standing out and stealing the show on your big day, then just be sure to find a pair that they go nicely with your dress.

Rather than opting for a bold black frame that would stand out against your white gown, go for a pearlescent frame or maybe even a clear frame that won’t take the attention away from your gown, but will pair nicely with it. If you’re getting married in the summer and need some glasses for when you’re outside, celebrating with loved ones, consider some understated prescription Ray-Bans that will last long after your wedding day.

Accessorise them

Instead of hiding your glasses why not make them a statement piece by accessorising them with a stylish glasses chain? Again, using the chain to match them a little better to your dress, whether it be a gold chain or a string of pearls, you can transform your glasses from a practical accessory to a seriously stylish wedding outfit must-have.

Plan your make up around them

Planning your makeup is one of many exciting things you have to do when planning your big day, but when you know you have to wear glasses to make it to the end of the aisle, you need to consider this when in the makeup planning stages. There is no point in going all out on an eye look for it to be covered by the frame of your glasses, so be sure to have them to hand during your make-up test so you can plan your look around them.

Make sure they are a perfect fit

There is nothing more annoying than a pair of poorly fitted glasses that slide down your nose every 10 minutes leaving you looking like an angry school teacher! It is a good idea to make sure your glasses fit your face nice and snug prior to your wedding day, and if they are feeling a little loose, pop to your nearest opticians to get them tightened or risk spending your first dance holding them onto your face.

Get ready to rock those glasses on your big day and speak to your photographer beforehand to ensure they’re happy with avoiding glare on the lenses and getting the best pictures possible.