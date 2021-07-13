Don’t want to install a pool? 9 ideas on how to transform your garden into a playful paradise!

words Al Woods

It’s not always the easiest thing to transform your garden into an oasis of well-being. A swimming pool is often considered a must-have feature. Pools are one of the most popular options, especially for families with kids. However, not all gardens are suitable for a pool, and not everyone has time to take care of the regular maintenance and cleaning that comes with it!

But don’t worry – even without a classic swimming pool, there are still some ways in which you can turn your garden into a paradise for fun and relaxation. Here are some of our tips on creating a fun and playful garden area:

A garden waterfall

Not only are waterfalls romantic, but they also easily create a relaxed and pleasant atmosphere! A small waterfall would fit perfectly into most gardens and adds a lovely touch to the greenery. Looking to build the perfect garden waterfall yourself? Here’s how you can do it!

A Jacuzzi

Jacuzzis, or hot tubs, are the perfect addition to create an atmosphere of enjoyment and togetherness in any garden. They are quick to install, easy to use, and can be quickly covered when not in use. They are also much more compact than traditional pools and are therefore a much more flexible solution for those who enjoy being in the water.

Bouncy Castles

Which child hasn’t had a fantastic time on a bouncy castle? These inflatables are super fun for children and can be installed quickly, guaranteeing a safe activity for the whole family. On https://bebopfun.fr/ for example, you can not only buy a wide variety of colourful and playful bouncy castles that are easy to assemble, but also inflatable water slides that are equally easy to set up, and are a welcome addition to almost any garden.

Mini Pond

Ponds are a lovely addition to any garden. While large ponds are nice, they are not essential to creating a beautiful garden. Instead, you can go for a mini pond, and decorate it with flowers and accessories like water lilies to create a peaceful ambiance.

Garden fountains

What could be more pleasing than the bubbling sound of a fountain? Fountains bring a peaceful atmosphere to any garden, and are a lovely sight to behold. They are especially perfect for mild summer evenings, when you can enjoy the outdoors accompanied by the relaxing sound of water.

Inflatable pool

If you don’t have the space for a pool or a hot tub, an inflatable pool offers even more flexibility. Not only can you set it up outdoors in the summer, but it can also be equally enjoyed through all the seasons. When not in use, it can be quickly folded up, saving you space, and requiring no maintenance. Nothing could be simpler!

Sand box

Do you remember what it was like to play in the sandbox as a child? You could build sandcastles and play for hours without realizing that time was passing! If you have children of your own, you can now introduce them to the joys of the sandbox by installing one in your garden. In addition to being a fun play area, a well-maintained sandbox can also be decorative, adding a nice touch to your garden.

In short, not everyone can afford to install a large pool in their garden, but the good news is that it’s not at all a necessary feature to create your own green oasis! In particular, if you have children, think about what will keep them entertained the most. Bouncy castles and easy-to-assemble water slides are the ideal choice for families with young kids, whereas those who prefer a quieter garden can include small ponds, fountains, or soothing waterfalls. We hope that these ideas will help you create your dream garden in which you and your family can relax and rejuvenate.