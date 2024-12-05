How To Turn Your Home Into A Sanctuary Of Self-Care

Pexels. CCO Licensed.

Your home should be a place where you can relax and recharge. Above all, it should be a healthy environment where you can nurture your mind and body. While you may not have the luxury of living in a palace, it is possible to turn any home into a sanctuary of self-care. Here are just a few tips on how to make your home healthier and more relaxing.

Invest in a comfortable bed

Many of us underestimate the importance of a comfortable bed. It’s essential to guaranteeing a good night’s sleep – which is essential to our mental and physical health. An uncomfortable bed can even lead to injuries such as strained muscles and even spinal issues. Some skin issues and respiratory issues can even be caused by choosing the wrong type of bedding.

When setting up the perfect bed, there are several elements to consider:

Frame: Choose a bed frame that is the right size for you and that is sturdy. Don’t sleep on broken slats and choose a longer bed if you are very tall.

Mattress: This is the most important part of a bed! Visit a mattress store so that you can test the firmness of different mattresses for yourself. If you have joint issues, an orthopaedic mattress could be worth investing in. Mattresses typically last 6 to 8 years – if your mattress is older than this, it’s likely time to get a new one.

Sheets: Bed sheets should be matched to the climate. Flannel bed sheets will stay warmer in winter, while thinner cotton bed sheets provide ventilation in summer. Choose specialist sheets if you think you have allergies, have skin conditions or sweat a lot.

Blanket/duvet: Match the thickness of this to the season too. Many people find that they sleep better with a weighted blanket, but these may not be suitable on a hot summer’s night.

Pillows: How many pillows do you need? It’s best to have a few pillows – not just for your head, but to support your body too. This guide on how to use pillows to support your body explains more.

Turn your bathroom into a private spa

Moving on from your bedroom, it’s now time to consider your bathroom. Studies show that a hot bath or shower can be an effective way to reduce stress. However, your ability to relax also depends on your bathroom environment. By creating certain upgrades, you could create a more relaxing spa-like atmosphere in your bathroom. This could include:

Upgrading your bathtub: The style of tub you have can affect your bathing experience. An enameled steel tub will stay warmer longer than an acrylic tub. There are also options like whirlpool baths with jets.

Buying a bath tray: A bath tray is a simple purchase that could allow you to enjoy a glass of wine or watch a movie on a tablet as you bathe.

Adding underfloor heating: Underfloor heating can keep the room warm and cosy.

Investing in a luxury bath robe: This can be a small way to pamper yourself when getting out of the bath – a luxury towel robe will keep you warm and make you feel like you’re in a spa.

Investing in luxury bath products: Bath products like oils and bombs can help introduce soothing scents to your bathtime ritual, which leads onto the next home sanctuary tip…

Introduce soothing scents

Smells can greatly affect our mood. Many scents can help us to feel calm and happy, while some can even help us to get to sleep. Examples of soothing scents to introduce to your home include:

Sandalwood

Vanilla

Chamomile

Lavender

Jasmine

Frankincense

Try to introduce scents naturally through organic candles, essential oils or houseplants. Avoid synthetic scents which may introduce toxins into the air. Through the use of scents, you may be able to cover up bad smells. However, bad smells are best dealt with by tackling the source. Or by finding ways to purify the air…

Reduce indoor pollution with air purifiers

A healthy and relaxing home needs to have good air quality. Consider different ways of purifying the air in your home to help get rid of excess dust, mold, pollen, VOCs, radon and other pollutants. A few ways to purify the air in your home include:

Good ventilation: Opening windows and using extractor fans can help circulate air. A good HVAC system can also provide ventilation too.

An air purifier machine: Air purifier machines can actively remove toxins from the air.

Beeswax candles: Beeswax candles release negative ions that help bind with particles like dust, pollen and mold.

Bamboo charcoal bags: These bags help to trap moisture and odors.

Houseplants: Many houseplants have natural air purifying properties.

Connect to the natural world

Speaking of houseplants, it’s so important to make sure that your home is connected to the natural world. Many homes are heavily synthetic, which can make them feel cold and clinical. Being around nature makes us more relaxed, because it is what humans have instinctively used to for thousands of years. Therefore it’s important to not rely too much on artificial textures and light. A few ways to create a connection to the outside world include:

Adding houseplants: Plants are scientifically proven to make us happier and more relaxed . They provide a fresh source of oxygen, help purify the air and can help literally bring life to a room.

Maximizing natural light: Sunlight triggers our bodies to produce vitamin D – which is important for our skin, our bones and our mood. Introducing more sunlight into rooms during the day could make you feel happier and healthier. This can be done by simply throwing back the curtains, by reflecting sunlight light using mirrors or by adding new windows and glass doors to your home.

Using natural materials: Wood and natural stone are materials that can make us feel calmer, because they remind us of the great outdoors. Consider balancing our materials like acrylic and steel with more timber and stone.

Minimize clutter

A cluttered environment can make us feel more stressed. This is because it’s harder to concentrate when surrounded by clutter. On top of this, a cluttered home can be more difficult to navigate and clean, plus it can be potentially hazardous – increasing the risk of falls and house fires.

To create a relaxing and healthy home, you therefore need to be prepared to do some decluttering. Focus first on the rooms where you need to be at your most relaxed: the living room, the bathroom and the bedroom. You can then tackle other rooms in your home. You don’t have to embrace minimalism, but you should try to maximize floor space in rooms and avoid piles of items on tables and desks.

Stock up on healthy foods and drinks

What we eat and drink greatly affects our wellbeing. Not only can certain foods and drinks damage our body, but they can also affect our concentration and sensitivity to stress.

To create a sanctuary of self-care, it’s vital that you don’t just live on processed foods, and that you supply plenty of natural foods to snack on.

Dedicate space to personal hobbies and interests

Engaging in hobbies and interests helps us to relax and is key to our sense of self. Having dedicated space to devote to these hobbies and interests is important. A few examples include:

Setting up a reading nook is you love reading

Creating a home gym area to help you get in the zone when doing home workouts

Setting up a home workshop to allow you to immerse yourself in craft hobbies

Dedicating a corner or room to storing music equipment and practising music

Employ help with tasks at home

If you’re struggling to carry out tasks at home, don’t be afraid to ask for a helping hand. While friends and family may be able to come to your aid, there are many people out there that you can pay to help reduce the stress of maintaining a home. This could include:

Gardeners

Pool cleaners

House cleaners

Personal organizers (including hoarding declutterers)

Movers (for tasks like moving in and out new furniture)

Those who are old or ill typically need the most help. Don’t delay looking into carers as there can often be long waiting lists. Options like live in care are possible for those that need help with everything from getting dressed to using the toilet. This could allow you to still live in your home instead of having to move to a care home.

Automate chores to save time

Many tasks nowadays can also be automated to further reduce stress. There are many machines you can buy to take over tasks that you may be doing manually. A few machines to consider could include:

A dishwasher

Automatic sprinklers

A robot vacuum

A robot lawnmower

We’ve still got a long way to go before machines start doing all our household chores, but taking advantage of some of the home solutions currently available could help to make things a little easier.