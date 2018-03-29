5 Unique Ways to Show Off Your Style

Your fashion sense, or style, is one of the first things that people notice about you. Because of this, being able to showcase your personality through style is important.

Women are often the center of discussions about fashion or style, but men are enjoying more freedom than ever to choose truly unique styles. Sure, you can stick to fashion basics like a nicely tailored suit or a classic wristwatch, but there are so many other options to consider. As fashion evolves, it becomes easier than ever for men to have options that are truly one-of-a-kind.

Here are a few ways you can add a pop of unique flair to your wardrobe.

1) Graphic T-Shirts

Graphic t-shirts are currently enjoying a fashion come back. If you walk down the street, you’ll see men and women alike sporting a graphic tee, mostly featuring logos of classic bands. If you find that this style appeals to you, but it’s a little bit overdone, there are plenty of options to choose from.

You really can’t go wrong with a graphic t-shirt, as the options are endless. Depending on your personal preference and how unique you want to be, you can choose any type of design, from Samurai t-shirts to vintage logos.

2) Tie-Dye

To expand upon the idea of a graphic tee, tie-dye is also a great way to show off your style. The colors you choose can be as loud or as subtle as you’d like, and you have the added bonus of being able to easily create the style and color you want at home.

Another great way to cater the tie-dye trend to your own unique style is rocking it in unexpected ways. Tie-dye isn’t only for t-shirts anymore; you can find tie-dye printed sweatpants, sweatshirts, socks, shorts…you name it, and you can get it in tie-dye.

Check out your local thrift store, and you might find a ton of great tie-dye options to add to your wardrobe.

3) Loud Patterns

The great thing about utilizing loud patterns to make a statement is that there really aren’t any rules to stick to. Simply choose what patterns you like best – camo, tie-dye, neon lines, geometric shapes – and you have a fashion statement that’s unique to who you are.

Maybe you’d like to show your love of pattern, but aren’t necessarily a fan of over the top colors. Patterns in black, white, grey, and other neutral colors also make a strong statement.

4) Sheer Tops

Now, wearing a sheer top isn’t for everyone. But that’s the point of this list, right? Think Harry Styles at the 2019 Met Gala; sheer tops aren’t just for women anymore. In 2020, men’s fashion is all about breaking away from gender stereotypes.

You have a lot of options when it comes to sheer tops. You can keep it simple with a plain, black top, or show off your creative side with something bold in color or with a pattern. Sheer tops also let you show off other aspects of your personality. Do you have a lot of tattoos you want to show off? A sheer top is the answer.

5) Statement Sneakers

Statement sneakers is another option that offers endless possibilities. They are a great way to show your unique style while keeping your clothes simple.

Because statement sneakers are so trendy, there’s no shortage of unique options. You can choose from bold colors, monochrome, loud patterns, and anything else you can think of.

It’s also an option to personalize your statement sneakers, which is another great way to make a truly unique statement with your fashion.