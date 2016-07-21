Pumpic: The virtual guardian

words Al Woods

Child safety is the biggest concern of every parent. In the 90’s, parents were worried about kidnappers and burglars, but 21st-century parents have much more to deal with.

Parents have to ensure the safety of the child not only in the real world but also in the virtual world.

Every parent is afraid that their teen will be left alone on the streets, but as they get older, there are not so many choices.

Similarly, with the dangers of phishing, cyberbullying, adult content, and much more on the Internet, they do not want to hand over any device to a child. However, there are also benefits to using the Internet, for example, access to unlimited knowledge and the opportunity to learn new things for free.

Therefore, at some point they will have to give the child access to a device.

Parental control apps help parents reduce their worries, and the best parental control app is Pump. It helps to keep an eye on children not only in the real world but also online.

Pumpic helps parents monitor their child’s activity online through a secure web-based account. WebWatcher gets Pumpic. So both apps have the same features.

The Pumpic app is easy to use because the developers think that parents may not be interested in a lot of technical skills. Here are some guidelines from which you can easily configure the app:

Install the Pumpic app (WebWatcher) from your play store or apple store. It is both android and IOS compatible. Choose a subscription plan (of WebWatcher app); the plans are based on the features you would want to use. Once done, you have to now install the app on the devices which you want to monitor. The developers say that the installation will not take more than five minutes. Once it is installed, you can track all the activities using the web-based Pumpic panel or the app Pumpic panel. The web-based version is recommended for faster monitoring.

How does Pumpic help parents?

It helps track the SMS and the MMS which the child receives and sends from their phone. Monitoring their conversations can help parents be at peace that their young one has not fallen into any traps, which could mislead them.

Teenagers often delete messages which they don’t want parents to see, but with this app, they can be accessed.

The World Wide Web is filled with content that sometimes is inappropriate for teenagers. Monitoring their web history will help them ensure that they are not using the internet for any other purpose than studying.

Kids are often bullied on social media by their peers. With parents able to monitor the social media activities, they can ensure no one is harming their child. Cyberbullying can leave long term effects on the mental health of a person.

Working parents can’t always pick and drop their children. Hence once they are old enough, they allow them to walk back home. However, parental are still on edge about them reaching safely. With GPS monitoring, they will always know where the young one is at every minute of the day.

These are only a few features the Pumpic app offers much more.

The generation-y is born into a world of technology while it may have its dangers, but there are ways to tackle those dangers. One of the weapons to protect the child is the Pumpic app.