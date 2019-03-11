How to get the most out of using essential oils – words Alexa Wang

Essential oils have a lot of benefits that they provide for our bodies. However, you have to make sure you get the best out of them. The only way to get the most out of using essential oils is by selecting the right ones. Choosing essential oils that are suitable according to what you want to help you with can enable you to reap plenty of benefits.

There are a lot of essential oils in the market. So, how exactly will you know the right one to use? We’ll analyze the various ways to consider whether an essential oil is the right one for you or not.

1. Purpose

The first thing you have to consider is the purpose of the essential oil you’re looking for. What exactly do you want it to help you with? Essential oils are used for different purposes. There various types of essential oils which are used to elevate your mood, while others are used in the treatment of burns. However, there is no definitive list that shows which essential oil is used to treat a certain health condition. For instance, essential oils such as basil, lavender, and chamomile are known to provide a calm effect which may help someone with anxiety issues. Essential oils such as peppermint and bergamot can help to stimulate people with depression. Therefore, you need to conduct thorough research on the kind of essential that will be suitable for you.

2. Know How to Use Essential Oils

The second thing to do is to find out how essential oils operate. You cannot use something which you have no idea the way you’re supposed to utilize it effectively, to help you deal with an issue that you’re facing. There are three main ways with which essential oils primarily enter your body. You can inhale, ingest, or apply essential oils onto your skin. You should also note that within these three methods that we have mentioned there are different types of application. Some good examples include using compresses, baths, sprays, massage on the skin, or even baths to apply essential oils.

3. Consider Aromatherapy

When it comes to using essential oils effectively, another method that can greatly help you is aromatherapy. You might have heard of aromatherapy from different people or places. Aromatherapy is the use of natural oils which have been extracted from the stems, barks, roots, leaves, or other parts of plants to help balance and improve you both physically and emotionally. Arom’s Guide to Aromatherapy provides so much in-depth knowledge about how efficient this method is for helping you get the most out of using essential oils. Aromatherapy helps the natural ability of your body to balance, heal, and regulate itself. This makes it an excellent therapy to treat your entire body and not just a specific disease or symptoms. You can find aromatherapy practices in places like yoga studios, hospice area, and massage centers. The good thing about aromatherapy is that you can also practice it at home as a self-care treatment.

4. Use a Diffuser

A diffuser is a device where essential oils are placed together with water and then heated to evaporate. When you do this, it helps to provide an appealing scent in your house. A good example is adding lavender to provide a relaxing mood during yoga sessions. You should take note, however, that one is not supposed to burn essential oils because the chemical structure normally changes with incineration. An alternative to using a diffuser is steaming.

You can add drops of essential oils to the steaming water, which helps to vaporize the oil. Once this is done, take a towel and place it over your head, then take the bowl of water that contains the essential oil and breathe in deeply to provide a soothing feeling. During this process make sure your eyes are closed to prevent the solution from entering them.

Note: This process is not safe for children under the age of 7. For children that are older than 7 years, they can use swimming goggles to help protect their eyes from the solution, as it’s not really that safe for the eyes.

5. Consider Using Spray and Dry Evaporation

Other notable ways of getting the most out of using essential oils is by using either spray or evaporation. You can take a water-based solution and add essential oils in it, then shake and spray the solution into the air. This sets a good mood. You can also take a solution of water mixed with your favorite essential oil to use for cleaning your yoga mat. Remember to shake the solution well before spraying. Doing this has been proven to be quite effective in terms of providing the best calm and uplifting mood.

When it comes to dry evaporation, things are a bit different. First, you need to take a tissue or cotton ball and add a few drops onto it. After doing so, leave it to evaporate into the air to produce a nice scent. If you want to achieve a constant and milder exposure, all you have to do is leave the cotton ball or tissue where you are, like on top of your computer desk. This will enable it to produce exactly the kind of scent you desire.

6. Prepare Essential Oils Properly

There are no shortcuts if you want to get the most out of essential oils. You have to prepare the best solution to achieve the right results. As a rule, you should always dilute essential oils in a carrier substance such as water, vegetable, or nut oil at a concentration of not more than 3 to 5 percent. This actually means that if you are using just one teaspoon carrier, you are required to add only 3 drops of essential oil to it. This will result in a solution of 3 percent which you can use a small portion of it in the body. If you want to use for application or massage, only 1% of the solution is required.

Essential oils are exceptional and provide the best when it comes to healing or balance for your body. However, always make sure you clearly understand what you are doing and the best thing to do is to always conduct research before embarking on any remedy that includes the use of essential oils.