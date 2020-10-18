Why Vitamins Should Be a Part of Your Health Regime

words Alexa Wang

Every single day, your body will produce skin, bone and muscle cells. It pumps out red blood cells and these carry various nutrients to the brain. All of this is done through formulated messages which go from one organ to another.

Such a combination essentially helps you to live and remain healthy. The main thing that you need to know is that your body requires some raw materials in order for the processes to work effectively. You need to ingest around 30 minerals and vitamins at a minimum and you also need to try and take them on a regular basis. If you want to find out more then take a look below.

Micronutrients and Their Role in the Body

Minerals and vitamins are all collectively referred to as micronutrients. This is because your body actually only needs very small amounts of them. If you do not get these small quantities, then you may find that you experience disease and illness. Scurvy is one of them. Old-time sailors quickly learnt that being out at sea for months on end led to health conditions because they were not getting enough vegetables or fruit. The main sources of vitamin C are only found in food such as this. Bleeding gums are a common sign of scurvy, but by eating better, you can help to avoid it. Blindness is due to vitamin A deficiency, and Vitamin D deficiency can cause rickets. If you want to boost your overall health, then you should think about taking a multivitamin if possible. You can also get halal fish oil online. Fish oil contains Omega 3 which is essential for good health, so keep this in mind.

Vitamins VS Minerals

Although vitamins and minerals might differ, you should know that they are all considered to be micronutrients. Vitamins are very organic which basically means that they can be broken down by acid, heat or air. Minerals however are organic which means that they maintain their chemical structure. Why does all of this matter? It means that the minerals that are in soil or even in water can find their way into your body through the plants you eat or even the fluids or animals which you consume. That being said, it’s much tougher for you to shuttle vitamins into your body when you cook food because simple exposure to things like air can easily deactivate some of the more fragile components.

Of course, there are so many things that you can do to try and make sure that you are getting the best result out of your vitamin intake and as mentioned above, that can include not cooking the vegetables that you eat. If you just don’t like the taste of raw vegetables, then you can easily take vitamin supplements instead. When you do, you will soon find that you are able to get the vitamins you need without having to worry about a thing. If you want to find out more about vitamins, then it’s worth trying to talk to your doctor to see if they can give you some support.