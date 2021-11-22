Scouring The Internet For Wedding Anniversary Gifts? Consider These 7 Gift Ideas

words Alexa Wang

When you are looking for the perfect wedding anniversary gift, it can seem like a daunting task. After all, there are so many options out there!

Gift-giving is hard! You want to get them something they like but not too similar to what you’ve gotten them in the past (unless it’s their favorite).

Luckily, with some research and creativity, finding the perfect anniversary present doesn’t have to be so difficult. After all, if you’re looking for an idea of what might work well for someone else then maybe they’ll think about getting one of those things for themselves! But don’t worry – we have seven ideas to get your creative juices flowing. With the help of these tips, you can find a meaningful gift that will be remembered for years to come. Keep reading for some inspiration to help make this milestone year extra special.

1) Make It Personal: Customized Gifts That Are Just For Them!

The best gifts are the ones that tell your partner, “Hey, you’re unique and important to me. You deserve something special because of who you are. Here’s to many more years together!” A great way to do this is by doing some jewelry engraving, or getting them a personalized photo album made. Or use their favorite photos from throughout the year to create custom photo cards that can be framed or used as coasters.

2) Go With The Basics: What They Need Or Want

When it comes to giving gifts, sometimes less is more. For example, if they need new sheets or towels then opt for those instead of trying to find something that looks nicer but doesn’t fit their needs as well. If they want an upgrade on their phone then buy them one that fits into their budget and has features they will enjoy using daily. A great place to look for these is Unidays.com, where you can find deals on electronics, home appliances, and other items that are great to give as gifts

3) Give An Experience: Pay For Them to Do Something They Wouldn’t Normally Do

For many people, receiving a gift that falls into the “curious about it but never had the money/time/opportunity to try it” category is extra special because they will know you respect their interests enough to make an effort like this. There are tons of options out there when you think about all the things your partner might be interested in trying. Just make sure you do some research beforehand so their curiosity doesn’t kill them (figuratively speaking)!

And who doesn’t like going out? If you can afford it, give tickets to a show or sporting event as a gift. If the person you are shopping for enjoys theater then buy their tickets to their favorite play. Maybe they enjoy watching football so get them some tickets to an upcoming game and sit back and relax while they enjoy themselves!

4) Give Them A Night Off: Dining At A New Restaurant

Sometimes we take our significant other for granted and want to go out on a date night but never actually plan anything – even though we know that is what they really want. Surprise them by booking a reservation at a new restaurant (with you of course!) and make sure to tell them how much you love spending time with them.

5) Get Crafty: A New Hobby That You Can Enjoy Together

If you are looking for something not too expensive then consider getting them a new hobby that you can do with them. This could be anything from playing an instrument to learning how to meditate together. This way they will have something fun to look forward to every week and it is also great bonding time so they know you are there for them.

You can look for inspiration for new hobbies on Pinterest. There are many boards dedicated to people who want to learn something new but they just don’t know what it is they would like to try, so that makes this a great place to start! I’m sure you can find something that sounds interesting based on your partner’s interests.

6) Know Their Love Language: A Gift That Speaks To Their Heart

First of all, if you aren’t familiar with The 5 Love Languages, then take some time out of your day and do some research before shopping for the perfect gift. Once you know their love language then it will be much easier for you to pick an appropriate gift – one that touches them where it counts the most.

For example, if their love language is gifting then focus on buying them small presents throughout the year so they always have something new to open on their special day. Or, if their love language is quality time then plan a date night instead of just going out on the town.

Another thing that shows how much you love them is showing that you listen and remember. Sometimes the best gifts come in small packages and are things we don’t necessarily expect. For example, maybe they love a certain candy bar or coffee drink. Just head to their favorite store and pick up a bag or ask for some at your local coffee shop. If you know their favorite band then get concert tickets!

7) Get Some Me Time: A Spa Day At Home

If the person you are shopping for is always busy with work, school, or kids then book a spa day. If this is not quite in your budget, you can always make them one at home. They can put on some relaxing music after their kiddos go to bed and take some time just for themselves! Be sure to provide all the materials for a nice bubble bath and add some candles around the bathroom so it feels extra special.

Give them some time to relax their mind and body so they can feel refreshed for the week ahead.

Finding the perfect wedding anniversary gift for someone special in your life can seem like a daunting task, but with these seven ideas, you’ll be well on your way to giving them an unforgettable present. Whether you’re looking for something they need or want (like new sheets and towels), making it personal by getting something personalized just for them, giving an experience (such as tickets to their favorite show or sporting event) or simply treating them to some time off – there are plenty of options out there!