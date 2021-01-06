Top 5 reasons why vinyl records are better than digital music

words Al Woods

Music fans across the UK are embracing old experiences and purchasing vinyl records in droves. With many cancellations of gigs over the last year, it’s no surprise that the UK vinyl market has boomed.

Fans who are tired of tinny digital recordings have switched on to the sound of vinyl record players. We’ve rounded up our top five reasons why vinyl records have digital music beat.

Listen to a superior sound quality

While digital music is produced for a smooth, clean listening experience, vinyl records offer a sound quality like no other. If you want to recreate the sound experience of a live concert, vinyl is about as close as you can get.

From the soft crackle between tracks to the specific timbre of your favourite singer, vinyl effortlessly captures the qualities your ear loves to hear.

Enjoy a real, hands-on experience

Whichever record player you decide on (choosing the right one can take time) you’ll enjoy a real experience when playing your records. From sliding the record out of its sleeve to lowering the needle, it is a hands-on experience that will make you appreciate music in a new way.

Discover and support new (and old) artists

Whether you are in the market for records from today’s biggest recording stars or have a love for old sounds, buying vinyl records is a fantastic way to discover artists you have never heard of. Second-hand record stores are a gold mine for one-hit wonders from every era imaginable.

Record sales are slowly climbing but are still nowhere near their late 90s/early 00s highs. Buying physical records ensure a higher percentage of royalty money goes directly to the artists you love.

Build a collection that’s all your own

No matter which digital music service you use, you don’t own the music downloaded to your device. If an artist decides to remove their music from a particular platform, you’ll no longer be able to listen to it.

Building your own record collection means no artist can come to your home and take their music away, so you’ll always be able to listen to your favourite tracks.

Swap, sell and resell your records

If you get bored of a particular record it is easy to offload them. Sell them to second-hand store or make use of resale websites. Alternatively, swap with your vinyl-loving friends and enjoy a rotation of records to play.