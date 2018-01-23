Is 2019 the year of the sizzling party dress? – words Alexa Wang



A night out and a brand new outfit is just what you need to treat yourself, and with the whole year ahead there’s never been a better time to pick up a brand new look.

Whether you’re looking for the very best of party dresses or the perfect new wardrobe addition for that important event you have coming up, we’ve put together a quick list of dresses that are sure to impress regardless of the occasion. Wrap Front Satin Maxi Dress Black

If you are searching for an elegant look with a simple colour theme then this unique black maxi dress is the perfect choice for you. With a wrap around bodice and V-shape neckline that creates a flattering figure for all body types, this dress is the perfect combination of a modern take on a traditional style.

Perfect for weddings, parties or the more formal nights out with friends, the fishtail hemline alludes to a traditional Victorian design that simply oozes class. This take on the classic black dress can be accompanied with a bold chunky heel and decorative hoops to add a little sparkle to any event.

Jagger Maxi Print Mix

Attending an important night out and looking for a dress that is stylish and unique? Or maybe you are going on a date and want to dress to impress? This is the dress that you can bet will make a statement at any event that you attend. With a plunging neckline perfect for an elegant piece of jewellery as well as an A-line shape, this dress is flattering on all body types. With a cinched waist to accentuate your curves, you can feel truly confident at any of your upcoming events.

In addition, this 100% polyester Maxi Print dress is not only stylish but versatile. For those chilly winter nights, pair with a leather jacket and winter boots to shelter yourself from the cold. As we head towards summer evenings, push up the sleeves and pair with ankle-strap heels for the ultimate party look.

Holly Halterneck Frill Cold Shoulder Midi Dress Red

If there was ever a colour that made a bold statement, it would be red and this dress just happens to be one of the boldest shades around. This midi dress not only catches the eye but adds the perfect pop of colour regardless of the event you’ve been invited to.

The pencil style is ideal for showing off your curves, while the frills frame your shoulders and add a touch of class to the overall look. The halterneck crafts the perfect silhouette, and allows room for a jacket for the colder winter months. This figure hugging dress is perfect for those of all sizes looking for a sophisticated design that really makes a statement.

Red Leopard Print Wrap Frill Mini Dress

This Leopard Wrap Mini Dress is the perfect flattering option for a night out. Not only will the material move as you do and allow for complete comfort, but this design looks amazing on all body types. Additionally the v-type neckline and covered shoulders shelter you from the cold, so you can bring a touch of summer into the winter months.

The long elasticated sleeves can also be rolled up to provide you with a stunning summer outfit too, making this a versatile look and a worthy investment for any event. Whether you decide to pair with a shoulder bag or a chain necklace with gold hoop earrings, there are plenty of ways that you can make this outfit your own.

Keisha Slip Midi Dress Gold

This timeless classic is a must-have staple for every wardrobe during party season. This modern twist on the classic slip midi dress suits any event, whether formal or a casual night out. With the drooped neckline and low-cut back, it sits perfectly on any body type, providing you with an enviable shape.

To continue the theme of this timeless classic, pair this dress with your favourite strap heels and a simple but elegant clutch. The unique light golden colour suits all skin tones and gives you the chance to wow your guests, friends and loved ones at every event that you go to.

Whether you’re looking for something long and elegant, or short and stylish, 2019 is the perfect time to show off your individuality. Which one of these stunning dresses will you choose?