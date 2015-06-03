5 factors that influence airport parking rates – words Alexa Wang

Airport parking is one industry that has grown over the years with many companies now offering the service at competitive prices. This has helped airport users and travellers to have their cars looked after in a secure place for a fee paid daily.

In the UK, airport parking has been referred to as an annoying rip-off with the average fee for two-week parking hitting £111 in 2017. In some airports like Luton Airport, the fee for two-week parking nearly hit £200. The high costs are determined by several factors which vary in certain conditions.

They include…

The availability of space

With the increase in demand, airport parking prices rise. If you book ahead of time, you will get the best of prices. While this might seem like a better option, your car is exposed and vulnerable especially if it is not in a trusted park.

The time/season of the year

The rates also vary according to the time of the year and the season. During festive seasons, the rates are likely to be at their highest. This happens during a bank holiday, summer and Christmas period when the rates are high for nearly every company. If you intend to save money, do not drive to the airport in your car.

The parking service

Most car providers offer at least three parking services and different rates. There are the Park and Ride service, the Meet and Greet service, and the Business Parking service, among others. These have different rates. The Park and Ride service offers the best value while the Meet and Greet provides ultimate convenience at a higher rate.

The length of the trip

The cost is calculated per day. For every day your car is in the park, the total cost is accumulating. If the cost of, for example, the purple parking meet-and-greet service is £10.55 per day, in two weeks your car would have accumulated £144.7 and an extra £76.85 each week. When you overstay the time you booked for initially, there will be extra charges added to the daily charge. You can get discount promo codes for purple parking valid from January 2019 and enjoy discounted rates.

The car park provider

Prices also vary depending on the car park provider. Each company has stipulated car parking charges for each airport. Before you embark on a trip, compare the rates offered by each provider and go for the one which matches your budget. Also, consider security and services offered to ensure the safety of your car.

These five factors influence airport parking rates. While trying to get reduced prices, ensure your car is in safe hands.