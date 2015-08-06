5 colours for a man’s wardrobe for an autumn aesthetic

5 colours for a man’s wardrobe for an autumn aesthetic – words Alexa Wang

Autumn it’s a versatile season, with gusting winds one second and then surprising sunshine the next.

In turn, your wardrobe needs to reflect these constant changes, but that’s not to say you can’t add some style alongside the practical. Your wardrobe is a great opportunity for you to mix up your style and strut through the season in style.

Burgundy

When you think of autumn, you think of the falling leaves and the rich, rustic palette that follows them. It’s easy to adopt these into your wardrobe. Don’t worry, you don’t have to invest in a bright orange or yellow shirt. Burgundy is one of those colours, which is rich enough to add a great pop of colour into an outfit not too bright as to draw too much attention to itself. How much you add to your wardrobe is entirely up to you.

Charcoal

online mens magGrey is a shade which is easy to slot into this season’s look. It’s less harsh than black and therefore can make your whole look that extra bit softer. This is perfect for layering up your autumnal looks. A trench coat can add an easy touch of elegance to your wardrobe. Why not consider pairing it with a scarf? The great thing about wearing grey is that it can comfortably blend with most colours, so you can pick a colour that you know suits your palette.

Tan

autumn aestheticTanned is a wonderful earthy colour, which is complimentary for your wardrobe. It’s up to you how you embrace it. It can be something as simple as investing in a tanned pair of boots. Boots, by the way, are a must have footwear for the season. Your feet need protecting against the elements, too. Or if you fancy making more of bold statement, why not consider a tanned blazer for those evening.

Olive Green

menswearEven though autumn is known for its warm colours, that’s not to say you can’t add a spring in your step by adding a splash of green into your wardrobe. It contrasts with that rich autumn palette and can compliment your outfit. Some simple ways of slotting some olive green into your outfit is a bomber jacket, or a leather satchel. And the best thing is you can dress them both up, and down depending on the occasion.

Navy Blue

autumn aestheticSadly, with autumn comes grey skies and winter skies. So why not add a little bit of blue into your wardrobe? A go to way is denim. Whether it’s a denim jacket or a pair of jeans, navy blue is a solid staple of any wardrobe. You can pair the look with most clothing items, a flannel shirt or plain white t-shirt. The look is completely up to you.

 

