8IGB launch their ‘The Wild, The Sweet, and The Princess’ collection

We love the conceptual here at Flux. We’re suckers for a theme and a story and have even been known to swoon along to Prog Rock in the office to while away the editorial hours. Conceptual art of course bring it on – and when it comes to conceptual fashion then if it hits right – we go ga-ga.

We have to say then that we are in love with this latest collection from 8IGB Community Clothing for it’s devil-may-care attitude and deliberate flouting of genres. It’s also damned good fashion. It’s giving us a peak into a future where designers will paint with history and give rise to new possibilities.

8IGB Community Clothing proudly presents its Spring/Summer 2024 collection, “The Wild, The Sweet, and The Princess.” This collection experiments the ability to transcend boundaries of time, space, and styles.

8IGB is thrilled to introduce this collection that marries the spirit of the Wild West with the opulence of 18th-century Versailles, all while enveloped in a whimsical, sugary atmosphere reminiscent of Will Cotton’s iconic sculptures and paintings.

“The Wild” segment of this collection beckons to the untamed allure of the Western frontier, invoking the essence of Orville Peck’s distinctive style. In this section, streetwear and urban influences converge with laces and fringes.

Transitioning into “The Sweet” it seamlessly envelopes the collection in a sugary and fluffy atmosphere that recalls the delightful smashed whipped cream cakes and cotton candy compositions of Will Cotton’s sculptures. Pastel hues, billowing skirts, whimsical bows, and candy-colored details combine to create a dreamy and playful allure.

In “The Princess”portion of the collection, we are transported to the grandeur of 18th-century Versailles. Volumes, decorations, and drapery capture the essence of an era defined by elegance and extravagance, offering a contemporary interpretation that is nothing short of charming.

8IGB Community Clothing’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection is an exploration of contrasts and a testament to the brand’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of fashion. With “The Wild, The Sweet, and The Princess,” 8IGB invites fashion to embark on a transformative journey through time and style, crafting a harmonious blend of disparate influences into a cohesive and visually striking narrative.

For more visit the website