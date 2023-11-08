A Comprehensive Guide to Training The Neck Muscles

Our neck is an essential part of our body, which we use every day, thousands of times a day without realising. We often overlook the importance of our neck. Having a strong, stabilised neck is essential for overall spinal stability, which not only contributes to better spine health but can also reduce the risk of injuries, especially during impactful activities.

Image by Racool_studio on Freepik

Enhanced Function

We all benefit from a strong neck without realising it, and it brings so many benefits to our day-to-day lives. Not only will a strong neck support your overall well-being, but it can improve areas which we all want to make the most of, such as our posture. A strong neck and supportive muscles will improve posture by supporting the head and maintaining correct spine alignment. This, in turn, will reduce neck pain, headaches, and strains.

We use our necks every day for most activities. From turning your head to check traffic or simply looking up and down at your phone throughout the day, your neck plays a primary role in doing those tasks with ease. Strengthening these neck muscles will enhance your ability to perform these tasks efficiently, repetitively and comfortably without any strain or complications.

During sports performances and exercises, our neck plays a crucial role. To maintain tightness, stability, and support in our spine, our neck muscles take the lead during these movements. Strengthening these muscles will improve performance and help you execute each movement optimally, in turn improving your athletic abilities.

Improved looks

For some, a more muscular neck can mean an aesthetic, well-defined neck. By strengthening and growing your neck muscles for a more sculpted and balanced appearance, you can create your ideal physique through training.

How to train the neck

Training the neck should be approached and executed with caution. However, there are a few pointers which can get you started

Ask a professional

Before performing any movement or exercises which cause a risk of injury, it’s best to receive guidance and advice from a professional within this field, typically a Personal Trainer or Physical Therapist who can provide you with personalised movements and training plans.

Efficient warm-ups

Warming up before any impactful movement is essential in lubricating the joints and increasing blood flow to the muscles. Your neck muscles are no different. This warm-up can be as simple as moving your neck up and down, side to side, and rotations.

Ensure you are well-equipped

Some neck exercises and movements require equipment, such as neck harnesses. These can typically be purchased on any website that sells sportswear. Wearing relevant clothing and shoes is also crucial not only for appropriation in terms of safety but also for comfort, as your neck muscles are small and must be trained carefully.

Isometric and Dynamic exercises

Isometric exercises require movement without muscle contraction. These are safe ways to start neck training. For example, push your elbows towards your chest as you resist with your neck muscles, then resist by pushing your arms to the side of your head, and finally block by pushing towards you on the back of the head.

Dynamic exercises take the muscle through a specific range of motion. To train your neck flexor (the front of your neck), slowly move your head forward and lift it back up. Tilt your head back and focus on the broad neck (at the back of your neck), and then return to a neutral position. Tilt your head side to side for lateral neck flexion. Use slow, controlled movements for all exercises.

As the neck muscles are relatively small, it’s essential to use light resistance and to prioritise your form when training these muscles to avoid and reduce the risk of injury. Your neck muscles should be trained gradually and slowly and within a pain-free range of motion. Any sudden movements can risk strain and pain in the neck.

Your neck is home to the muscles that play substantial roles in the movement of your head, neck, and shoulders, which we use subconsciously all day. A strong neck will support you with your day-to-day activities, whether within or outside the gym; we all require a stable, muscular neck.

Neck training may not suit everyone, especially if you suffer from specific medical conditions or previous/current neck injuries. Always consult a medical or fitness professional before starting a new workout routine.