What Training Do I Need to Become a Medical Technologist?

words Alexa Wang

A medical technologist, also called a medical laboratory scientist, performs tests of specimens in the laboratory. They also use automated technology to examine different blood, fluids, or tissue samples and interpret results.

That said, technologists also diagnose, repair laboratory equipment, troubleshoot, and collaborate with other physicians while working on patient data. Read on to learn the kind of training you need to become a medical technologist.

Requirements To Become A Medical Technologist

All medical technologists should meet specific education and training requirements to get licensing and certification to meet the legal requirements to practice in their profession. A medical technologist requires a minimum of a bachelor’s degree, but a masters’ degree can give an added advantage to someone who wants to advance in the field. The undergraduate degree program you should possess to become a medical technologist may include clinical laboratory science, life sciences, or medical laboratory technology. You should cover the common topics, including microbiology, anatomy, chemistry, immunology, physiology, lab management, and statistics, among others.

Get Specialist Training In Bloodborne Pathogens

Working in primary care facilities, laboratories, pharmacies can expose you to bloodborne pathogens (BBP) and other infectious material that can impact your health. Therefore, you need special knowledge on how you can handle BBP to reduce the risk of contracting diseases. You can enroll for bloodborne pathogens training and take the course online, which helps you understand various issues related to BBP. This particular course is ideal for anyone who works in a setting where they are exposed to different infections. The course is designed to help you understand different types of pathogens and transmissions to prevent infections when you are working with various patients.

Complete the Internship

An internship is part of the training for one to become a clinical technologist. You can complete your internship during the final year of your bachelor’s degree program, or you can do it after graduating. The primary purpose of work-related learning is that it gives the students hands-on experience in a laboratory setting. During your internship, you learn to perform tests, handle specimens, and analyze results under the supervision of professional lab technicians. You can also work as a medical technician before you apply for a technologist job.

Get Certification

In most states, one would require a license to practice as a medical technologist. You need to provide proof of qualifications in laboratory technology and a bachelor’s degree to pass the exam. In the US, the American Medical Technologists (AMT) and American Society For Clinical Pathology (ASCP) are responsible for certifying medical technologists.

Other Relevant Skills

To be successful in their field, medical technologists require specific skills that include the following:

Ability To Communicate Effectively

Medical technologists work with other professionals in the laboratory, which means that they should be able to communicate effectively. A medical technologist should be able to explain procedures, give directions, as well as offer results. The medical technologists should also have good written skills to deliver findings and compile reports, and they should pay attention to detail. A medical technologist handles samples and specimens, which means that a high level of accuracy is required. These professionals also handle multiple samples simultaneously, which means that they should have excellent attention to detail so that they can perform correct tests and label different items.

Time Management And Organization

Medical technologists also require training in time management to complete different tests within specified periods. They should also be able to manage their time so that they can record the results and report their findings correctly. The organization is also vital in the medical technology field. This helps them to reduce mistakes that can compromise the quality of their work. Again, the proper organization also means that all work should follow the right track.

Work Environment Management

Medical technologists should also get appropriate training to ensure that they familiarize themselves with the work environment. A typical work environment should be free of clutter, and equipment should be readily accessible in the laboratory. The technologists can spend extended periods while standing or sitting performing different tasks on the computer. The professionals also handle a lot of potentially hazardous material, and they use a variety of equipment that can pose a danger if not handled properly.

Medical technologists are responsible for performing various tasks that include examining tissues, fluids, and blood samples to detect any microorganisms or irregularities. The technologists also repair equipment, troubleshoot, and interpret patient data to come up with a proper diagnosis. There is a specific form of training that you should acquire before you become a medical technologist. For instance, you need to obtain a bachelor’s degree, get an internship, and certification before practicing in the field of medical technology.