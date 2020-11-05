Big shopping during Black Friday

words Al Woods

If you’re trying to save some money on your holiday shopping, Black Friday is probably the single day of the year you’re looking the most for. With plentiful discounts and promotions, Black Friday is a true shopper’s holiday. If you want to make the most out of this year’s Black Friday, make sure to follow these useful shopping tips.

Start your shopping spree early

The sooner you start, the more opportunities you might find to save more money. Every year, more and more retailers are starting Black Friday early, introducing great discounts as early as Thanksgiving. Some retailers release new discounts throughout the whole month prior to Black Friday, so keep an eye on the current promotions of all of your favorite retailers. If you have some spare time on Thanksgiving, it may be a good idea to take a walk through the city and be on the lookout for promotions – you never know what you might find!

Doing your Black Friday shopping before the big day actually starts also makes you more likely to find the items you are looking for in stock. As Black Friday starts, the best discounts go out of stock very quickly, sometimes only minutes after the shops open. If you want to secure the best deals for yourself, many retailers start with Black Friday discounts as early as midnight. This goes double for digital promotions, so make sure to closely follow the online shopping websites of your favorite retailers.

Try online shopping

If you can’t find what you’re looking for during in-store sales, you might want to browse the offer of online retailers instead. Stores often feature a very limited stock which dwindles rapidly during promotions and discounts, which are plentiful on Black Friday. Instead of wasting your time and fuel on driving around the town and visiting various stores, try to look for the products you want online. Retailers feature a much larger stock of products in their online store warehouses, giving you access to all of your favorite products even on Black Friday.

Moreover, the online prices of many products tend to be much smaller than the ones you will find in physical stores. Many retailers feature online-exclusive promotions and discounts which can allow you to save some additional money on your holiday shopping. As more and more customers choose online shopping every year, many retailers feature their best promotions on Cyber Monday instead of on Black Friday. If you’re looking for electronics or digital goods to buy, waiting till Monday can be your best bet!

Browse through catalogs for the best discounts

One of the easiest ways of finding a discount is to simply browse through the weekly ads and catalogs of your favorite retailers. Make a list of shops you are interested in on Black Friday and start looking through their catalogs and weekly ads at least a couple of weeks before Black Friday, as retailers often advertise their upcoming promotions. The sooner you start looking for them, the more you will be able to find!

If you don’t want to keep massive amounts of paper at your home, why not give Frequent-Ads.com a try? At Frequent-Ads.com, you can find the latest weekly ads by all of your favorite retailers, available online for your convenience. This way, you can easily keep track of all of the ongoing and future promotions, allowing you to better prepare for Black Friday. Instead of gathering tons upon tons of catalogs, simply bookmark the ones you find interesting so you can quickly come back to them later on.

Another great way of accessing new promotions and discount codes is to utilize the newsletter feature that many retailers offer on their websites. In these newsletters, retailers often hide additional promotions, exclusive to the people following the newsletters. If you want to avoid your personal email inbox getting too bloated, you can create a new one specifically for newsletters. This way, you can benefit from the information and additional discounts that newsletters bring while keeping your personal email inbox clean and tidy.