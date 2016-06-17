Starting up as an event planner

words Alexa Wang

Event planning seems like a job that would be a lot of fun to do. You get to make people’s special occasions, even more magical by incorporating the right elements. From food to decorations to entertainment and everything in between, you have control over the look and feel of the event.

While event planning can have its moments of enjoyment, it’s not a job that should be viewed as easy or something that anyone can undertake. It takes the right person to become an event planner and to be successful in the endeavor.

Below are some things you’ll need to consider before taking on this role.

Do You Have the Right Personality?

To be successful as an event planner, you have to enjoy people and you have to have an outgoing personality. You also have to be able to work with a team, since this job often involves collaboration with the client and the various vendors who will make it a success. You’ll also need to have problem-solving skills, as things are bound to go wrong. Being flexible and creative will ensure that you overcome obstacles to make the event a success.

Are You Willing to Invest in Yourself?

One of the ways you can increase your chances of success is by obtaining the knowledge and experience you need to do the job to the best of your abilities. That might include going to school and obtaining certifications. This is a great way to be prepared for every aspect of running your own business as an event planner and knowing what to expect.

Who Will Your Target Market Be?

When it comes to event planning, you need to know who you will be marketing your services to. Are you looking to do business events and conferences? Do you want to do weddings or other celebrations? Maybe you are looking to plan promotional events. Focusing on one niche will ensure that you can give it your full attention and develop the necessary skills to be the best event planner in the area.

In addition to knowing who your target market will be, you’ll also have to decide if you are willing to travel for events. Most people want their event planners to be close. For example, if they are looking for an event planner or photographer in Iceland, they will find one locally. However, if you want to take your skills on the road, you have that option, but you have to decide if you are willing and able to do that.

What Will be Included in Your Business Plan?

No matter what type of business you create, you need to create a business plan. This is your road map so that you can determine if you are successful or not. It will need to include how you plan on marketing your business, what you will do with your finances and how you will operate your business.

Deciding to become an event planner is a great way to find the job of your dreams. Before you invest in your own event planning business, make sure you know what you’re getting into.